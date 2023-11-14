CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Technologies Group Inc (OTC: CATG), a leading acquirer, operator and organic developer of disruptive technologies, today announced the appointment of technology veteran Vern Hanzlik to its Board of Directors. A seasoned executive, Hanzlik has served and currently serves as a strategic advisor, board member and investor for numerous software businesses, providing technology advisory services and business development guidance.

Hanzlik has over 30 years of experience in technology and services, with the most recent 25 being in the software development and Software as a Service (SaaS) markets. He is currently the Managing Director of V Ventures LLC, an investment firm holding positions in multiple startups, with focuses in SaaS development and cloud computing. Prior to V Ventures, Hanzlik served as CEO and President of Qumu, a SaaS-based enterprise video platform organization.

Previous to his role at Qumu Hanzlik was an investor in, and the President of, Sajan Software—a Translation Management System (TMS) platform for businesses to automate multilingual communications. Earlier in his career he also co-founded Stellent, an enterprise content management software company acquired by Oracle in 2006 for $440 million. Post-acquisition, Stellent became the basis of Oracle’s E2.0 Fusion Middleware offering. Prior to Stellent, Vern served in a variety of leadership roles across Product Development, Sales, Marketing and Executive Leadership.

“Capstone Technology Group has a great foundation of companies in our group for potential explosive growth. I’m looking forward to working with the team,” stated Vern Hanzlik.

Mike Pruitt, Chairman and CEO of Capstone, added, “I’m pleased to welcome Vern to our Board of Directors at an exciting time in our evolution. His expertise and experience in technology make him ideally suited to help steward Capstone forward.”

