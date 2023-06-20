The capsule endoscopy industry is expected to experience significant growth, with a CAGR of 9.5% by 2032 driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Capsule Endoscopy Market size will surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2032. This is due to the rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, an aging global population, and the need for non-invasive diagnostic procedures. Capsule endoscopy has gained popularity as a viable alternative to traditional endoscopic procedures. It offers a non-invasive and patient-friendly approach to visualizing the gastrointestinal tract, providing valuable insights for diagnosing and monitoring various gastrointestinal conditions.

This procedure holds immense significance for both healthcare providers and patients seeking advanced and comfortable diagnostic solutions. Innovations in capsule design, such as improved image resolution, extended battery life, and enhanced data transmission capabilities, will also present significant opportunities for industry expansion.

Crohn’s disease to emerge as key application area

The capsule endoscopy market from crohn’s disease segment will account for a sizeable share of the capsule endoscopy industry by 2032. Capsule endoscopy has emerged as a valuable tool for diagnosing and monitoring Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. It allows for detailed visualization of the small intestine, aiding in accurate diagnosis, assessing disease severity, and evaluating treatment efficacy. As the prevalence of Crohn’s disease rises globally, the demand for capsule endoscopy procedures for effective diagnosis and management of the condition is expected to grow.

Use of capsule endoscopy in ASCs for efficient & patient-centric care

capsule endoscopy market value from the ambulatory surgical centers segment will grow at a rapid pace over 2023-2032. Ambulatory surgical centers provide a conducive environment for performing capsule endoscopy procedures in an outpatient setting. These centers offer convenience, shorter wait times, and cost-effectiveness, driving the demand for capsule endoscopy services. With healthcare facilities focusing on providing efficient and patient-centric care, the use of procedures such as capsule endoscopy in ASCs is likely to rise.

Asia Pacific to remain major growth hub for market

Asia Pacific capsule endoscopy market size is set to record commendable development through 2032, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Incidences of gastric cancer are highest among the East Asian population, including Japanese, Chinese, and Korean patients, due to various factors including environmental exposures, diet, and genetics. High healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, and growing awareness about the benefits of early disease detection.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Players

CapsoVision Inc., Anx Robotica, Check-Cap Ltd., IntroMedic Co., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic plc, Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc., RF System lab are among the major organizations operating in the industry.

Capsule Endoscopy Industry News

June 2023 – George Washington University researchers and AnX Robotica joined hands to develop an ingestible camera in pill form designed to be navigated around the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Developed in collaboration with AnX Robotica, NaviCam is the first device of its kind to provide internal visibility that can be controlled in real-time, without having to rely on digestive processes to navigate the camera.

