Breaking News
Home / Top News / Capsule Endoscopy Market To Reach USD 1.30 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Capsule Endoscopy Market To Reach USD 1.30 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Capsule Endoscopy Market Size – USD 0.60 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.0%, Capsule Endoscopy Industry Trends – Product launches and healthcare market growth

New York, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Capsule Endoscopy market was valued at USD 0.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.30 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0 %. The study covers the capsule endoscopy procedure used for the medical examination of various chronic diseases. Endoscopic capsules are available for a variety of endoscopy processes ranging from gastrointestinal tract inspection, respiratory tract inspection, reproductive tract inspection, etc. Modern capsule endoscopy process is disrupting the market by enabled to have a 360-degree view of the medical inspection.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal infections, peptic ulcers, bowel tumors, abdominal bleeding would result in the growth of the capsule endoscopy market globally. Significant focus of healthcare companies on development of modern technology in capsule endoscopy, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, cost associated in the procedure, availability of other medical examination procedures like ultrasound, global supply chain of the associated equipment, are the major hinderances that would affect the growth of the capsule endoscopy market during 2019-2026.     

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1674

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • Capsule Endoscopy market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9 % and 8.7 % CAGR, respectively. High disease prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
  • Among the various components of this industry, capsule endoscopy takes up the majority market share, which is around 50 %, the rest is accounted by data recording devices and workstations.
  • The global capsule endoscopy equipment market is dominated by established giants. New entrants have a good scope to come up with technical advancements in the existing products however, good sources of funding needed.
  • Ageing population, beyond 65 years of age is expected to rise substantially from the previous decade, which lays down a lucrative opportunity for the market.
  • Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 19.7% of the global capsule endoscopy Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth for the period.
  • Penetration level of healthcare facilities into the untapped regions across the globe would hinder the growth of the capsule endoscopy market.
  • Rising rate of various chronic diseases like cancer, is going to be one of the most important drivers of the market.
  • Key participants include Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Given Imaging Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd., CapsoVision Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:   https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/capsule-endoscopy-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the capsule endoscopy market on the basis of product type, application type, component type, end use, and region:                     

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Colonic capsule
  • Bowel capsule
  • Esophageal capsule

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Gastrointestinal tract
  • Respiratory tract
  • Female reproductive tract
  • Ear
  • Urinary tract

By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Wireless Capsule
  • Image recorder
  • Image workstation

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Research centers
  • Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1674

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • North America
    • U.S.
  • Europe
    • France
    • UK
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data

Cosmetic Dentistry Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-dentistry-market

Dental Implants Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-implants-market

Optical Microscope Market – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-microscope-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us:
John Watson
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052
E-mail: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.