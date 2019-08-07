Breaking News
Home / Top News / Capsule8 Adds Significant Funding from Intel Capital

Capsule8 Adds Significant Funding from Intel Capital

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Strategic Investment to Fuel Expansion of Capsule8’s Go-to-Market Efforts

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capsule8 today announced a multimillion-dollar investment from Intel Capital. The rapidly growing company will apply the funds to drive a range of sales, marketing, product development and customer-facing initiatives. Intel joins existing investors ClearSky Security, Bessemer Venture Partners and other strategic investors, bringing the total funds raised by Capsule8 to $30 million.

Capsule8 delivers high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments – whether containerized, virtualized or bare metal, deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Safe for the busiest workloads in the largest clusters, the company’s flagship platform, Capsule8 Protect, replaces multiple legacy controls with a single solution that detects and prevents exploits in real-time – while preserving the performance and reliability of production infrastructures. Scalable and cloud-agnostic, Capsule8 Protect features an “API-first” architecture for seamless technology integration, enabling enterprises to capitalize on existing investments.

“Joining the Intel Capital portfolio, as well as the confidence they’ve shown in our team and our market, is a huge boost for us,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO John Viega. “We’ve seen incredible momentum so far this year and have no doubt this latest investment is going to help fuel Capsule8’s evolution.”

“Containers and cloud-native security offerings solve a critical piece of the enterprise protection puzzle,” said Intel Capital Managing Director Sunil Kurkure. “While other vendors address pieces of the problem, Capsule8 addresses the urgent need organizations have for security across their entire production infrastructures.”

This week, Capsule8 executives will lead several sessions at Black Hat USA 2019. Vice President of Product Strategy (and Pwnie Award judge) Kelly Shortridge spoke at the CISO Summit, and will team with Nicole Forsgren, Research and Strategy at Google Cloud, to present Controlled Chaos: The Inevitable Marriage of DevOps & Security on Wednesday, August 7 from 4:00-4:50 p.m. PDT. Additionally, Co-founder and Chief Scientist Brandon Edwards and Research Scientist Nick Freeman will explore A Compendium of Container Escapes on Thursday, August 8 from 3:50-4:40 p.m. PDT.

About Capsule8
Founded in fall 2016 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Capsule8 is the only company providing high-performance attack protection for Linux production environments – whether containerized, virtualized, or bare metal. Capsule8 frees up SecOps teams, while being safe for even the busiest workloads, on the busiest networks. Founded by experienced hackers and seasoned security entrepreneurs, and funded by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky and Intel Capital, Capsule8 is making it possible for Linux-powered enterprises to modernize without compromise. Learn more at www.Capsule8.com.

About Intel Capital 
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.6 billion in more than 1,560 companies worldwide, and 677 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Lisa Mokaba
Capsule8
[email protected]
617-750-5939

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.