Capsule8 Names Rob Harrison Chief Product Officer

New York, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capsule8 today announced the appointment of Rob Harrison as Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Harrison will lead the company’s engineering and product management teams to drive the continued innovation of Capsule8 Protect, the company’s flagship attack protection platform for production Linux.

Harrison joins Capsule8 after spending more than a decade at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, where he held several product leadership roles spanning cyber security and financial crime. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions for the Financial Services division, where he was responsible for creating market leading products. He has led global product management and pre-sales organizations, focused on building a consistent go-to-market strategy and ensuring market insight informs product investment decisions. Harrison has worked with some of the world’s largest commercial and government organizations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Central Europe, UK, Ireland, Canada, and the USA.

“Rob has a proven track record of building high-performing teams that drive product innovation and company momentum on a global scale,” said Capsule8 Co-founder and CEO John Viega. “His passion and experience will be critical to our leadership team during this time of rapid growth and will help deliver on our mission by growing and scaling our product and engineering teams.”

“The opportunity to join Capsule8 at such a critical time in their growth is an exceptional opportunity and I am massively enthused to join the leadership team,” said Harrison. “Capsule8 has a truly differentiated product that is solving a huge unaddressed need in the market — protecting production Linux environments. I feel privileged to lead such a highly talented product and engineering team.”

