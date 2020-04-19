Captain Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran described by Prince Harry as “utterly amazing”, has now raised more than 25 million pounds ($31.3 million) for the health service by walking 100 laps of his garden.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Exclusive: Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy as soon as this week – sources - April 19, 2020
- ‘Captain Tom’, 99, raises more than $31 million for UK carers - April 19, 2020
- China’s new coronavirus cases fall, eyes on northeastern province - April 19, 2020