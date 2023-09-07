GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capteris LLC. is pleased to announce the closing of a new $350MM credit facility to support the growth of their equipment finance business. The lenders partnering with Capteris include Truist Bank as administrative agent and Bank of America, N.A.

Capteris specializes in providing tailored large-ticket equipment lease and loan financing for numerous industries and collateral types. “We are very pleased to be partnered with Truist Bank and Bank of America – two leading financial institutions. They truly understand the equipment finance industry and this new facility will further position us for meaningful growth”, said Brian Nethercott, CFO and COO of Capteris.

Eric Dusch, Capteris President and CEO added, “This level of financial support is a testament to the talent, strategy, and overall strength of Capteris. The new credit facility combined with our ownership structure and best-in-class team uniquely positions Capteris to deliver attractive equipment financing solutions for our midmarket, large corporate, and financial sponsor segments.”

About Capteris

Capteris is a provider of mid and large ticket equipment finance solutions targeting the midmarket, large corporate, and financial sponsor segments. With strong financial backing, flexible custom solutions, and deep domain expertise, Capteris is an attractive alternative to traditional equipment finance providers. From leases and loans to refinancing and asset-backed debt solutions, Capteris offers competitive products and structures to meet the needs of their individual clients.

