DES PLAINES, Ill., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Capteris Capital announces the closing of a $25M equipment lease facility for a food services company to finance various capital expenditures.

Capteris specializes in tailored equipment finance lease and loan solutions for the mid-market, large corporate, and financial sponsor segments. Eric Dusch, President of Capteris Capital, said, “Our client needed a finance provider well versed in their industry and specific collateral to help improve their working capital for future growth plans. Given this expertise as well as our flexible structuring and sizable commitment amount, Capteris was the perfect alternative to their traditional bank financing options.”

Supported by the capabilities of Apollo Global Management, Wheels Inc. and MidCap Financial, Capteris is uniquely positioned to help clients achieve their financial priorities while diversifying their funding risks across a broad range of industries and collateral types.

For additional information, please visit www.capteriscapital.com.

About Capteris

Capteris is a provider of large ticket equipment finance solutions targeting the midmarket, large corporate, and sponsor finance segments. With strong financial backing, flexible custom solutions, and deep domain expertise, Capteris is an attractive alternative to traditional equipment finance providers. From leases and loans to refinancing and asset-backed debt solutions, Capteris offers competitive products and attractive structures to meet the needs of their individual clients.

