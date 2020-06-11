Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CaptionCall Awards Scholarships to Seven Audiology Graduate Students

CaptionCall Awards Scholarships to Seven Audiology Graduate Students

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, announced the names of seven audiology graduate students who will each receive a $3,000 CaptionCall scholarship. Now in its fourth year, the scholarship aids students in pursuing their educational goals. This year, more than 80 students applied for the scholarship.

“The CaptionCall Scholarship is a way to support the field of audiology, the next generation of audiologists, and, in the long-term, overall hearing health,” says CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood. “Audiologists fulfill a crucial role in helping people with hearing loss make choices to stay connected and to continue to enjoy meaningful conversations.”

2020 CaptionCall Scholarship recipients are:

Danielle Bubniak       Syracuse University
Rachel Cook   University of Texas
Eliana Dobres   Ohio State University
Lauren Lonsway   Wayne State University
Yared Rodriguez   Lamar University
Grace Szatkowski   University of Akron
Megan Tice   Auburn University
     

“I am so grateful for the opportunities the CaptionCall scholarship will give me in strengthening my abilities in evoked potential research, which measures how sound is processed in the nervous system from the ear to the brain,” notes Danielle Bubniak, a third-year, Au.D./Ph.D. dual-degree doctoral student at Syracuse University. “I am passionate about the pediatric population and this scholarship will help support my current projects pertaining to central auditory maturation during adolescence and future work studying the auditory outcomes of concussion.”

CaptionCall Vice President of Marketing Paul Kershisnik says CaptionCall strives to be a hearing health advocate to preserve social connectivity and independence for people experiencing hearing loss.

For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

For more information about the 2021-2022 CaptionCall Scholarship, visit  https://captioncall.com/scholarship.

CaptionCall, LLC
CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

CONTACT: Press Contact
Ann Bardsley
CaptionCall
801-287-9400
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.