New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global car air purifier market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.1 billion by 2032 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Car air purifiers function as additional car air filters and remove unsavory odors. The car air purifier efficiently removes allergens, dust, cigarette smoke, airborne bacteria, exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted from plastics, and other toxic pollutants from the car.

Key Takeaway:

By Technology 2022, the HEPA segment dominated the global car air purifier market 2022.

By Vehicle Type, the luxury segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

By Sales Channel, the aftermarket segment dominated the global car air purifier market in 2022.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

Europe will grow at a significant revenue share of 27% from 2023-2032.

The market growth is driven by increased sales of vehicles in emerging countries and the incorporation of new innovative technologies to conventional car air purifiers as well as ionizers. Additionally, the market expansion is mainly influenced by the rising awareness about the harmful effects of the traditional modes of transport and the growing importance of a pollution-free atmosphere in cars among customers.

Factors affecting the growth of the car air purifier market

There are several factors that can affect the development of the car air purifier market. Some of these factors include:

Rising air pollution: The market growth is mainly propelled by increasing air pollution due to rapid industrialization.

The market growth is mainly propelled by increasing air pollution due to rapid industrialization. Increased vehicle sales: The increased vehicle sales of predicted to generate a large number of growth opportunities for the car air purifier segment.

The increased vehicle sales of predicted to generate a large number of growth opportunities for the car air purifier segment. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies: The market expansion is highly attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies as it improves the customer experience and offers more significant features.

The market expansion is highly attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies as it improves the customer experience and offers more significant features. High cost: Higher cost of car air purifiers is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Trends in Global Car Air Purifier Market

The ultra-low penetration filter (ULPA) can aid in removing 99% of dust, airborne particles, and bacteria with a minimum particle penetration size of 100 nanometers. Furthermore, the ULPA filters are capable of eliminating tobacco smoke, oil smoke, rosin smoke, and insecticide dust to a large extent. Both ULPA and HEPA filters have the same designs that consist of an enormous web of randomly arranged fibers. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are mainly investing in the development and design of safety features and advanced comfort, which is one of the key trends in the global car air purifier market. Presently, the majority of vehicles are not fitted with air purifier systems. Therefore, the growth in sales of automobiles is subjected to the growing adoption of air purifier systems, which is considered an innovative feature.

Market Growth

The market growth of the car air purifier market is mainly influenced by a large number of crucial players continuously involved in the advancement of technologies and introducing new products. Moreover, the market growth is also driven by the increasing focus on the implementation of safety features and advanced comfort, rising demand for multi-functional air purifiers, and rising air pollution. Furthermore, the fluctuations in automobile sales are likely to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share. In the Asia-Pacific region, there is a higher adoption of in-car air purifiers. This is mainly because the developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region are highly populated, and automobile manufacturers, as well as governments, are promoting such technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air. Moreover, the growth in sales of automobiles is the key driver for the expansion of this regional market. Furthermore, the robust manufacturing base that is coupled with the rising implication of favorable government policies to increase production in countries such as India and China is estimated to surge the growth of car air purifiers in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Major market players are highly involved in the development of their portfolios by implementing various growth strategies such as advancements in technology, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, competitive pricing, and different marketing strategies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 5.1 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 14.2% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 41% Europe Revenue Share 27% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Auto manufacturers play a vital role in reducing air pollution by fitting vehicles with better air purifiers. Also, the regulations and standards are set by the various governments for reducing air pollution. Moreover, the promotion of car air purifiers by several companies and organizations across the world is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. In addition, there is a rise in pollution levels in the atmosphere due to rapid industrial development. This increased vehicle is also used significant contributor to the increasing air pollution globally. As a result, the quality of air is deteriorating in several countries, producing health problems. Therefore, the governments of several countries are taking initiatives to control and reduce air pollution.

Market Restraints

Several car air purifiers employ disposable or replaceable filters, due to which they have spent a lot of money each year. Hence, the maintenance and replacement cost of this air purification is likely to slow down the market growth. Although the higher does not affect much to luxury cars segment, it substantially impacts the economical as well as medium-priced car segments in the global market. Furthermore, the fluctuations in automobile sales are anticipated to impact the market growth continuously.

Market Opportunities

Increased demand for multi-functional car air purifiers across the globe is likely to positively impact technological advances in the global market. A post-pandemic rise in car sales offers an excellent growth opportunity for the car air purifier market. A large number of people are expected to opt for pre-owned vehicles currently. Thus, the car air purifier will see an upward trend in the near future. Moreover, rapid urbanization has led to an increased number of vehicles worldwide, offering several growth opportunities for the market demand for car air purifiers.

Report Segmentation of the Car Air Purifier Market

Technology Insight

The HEPA segment held the largest market share in 2022. The HEPA filters are generally made up of a fine mesh of less than 1 micron. The growth of this segment is mainly attributable to their reliability and superior quality in the removal of airborne particles. Furthermore, these filters are cost-effective in comparison with other filters, hence expected to expand potentially. The activated carbon segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the higher efficiency of HEPA systems in automobiles for reducing air pollution.

Vehicle Type Insight

The luxury segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. The rising disposable incomes, numerous luxury offerings in vehicles, and shifting preferences of consumers related to car features are likely to fuel the demand for luxury cars across the globe. Furthermore, in terms of volume, the economic segment is expected to grow more potentially in the coming years owing to the increased urbanization, growing population, and development in the economic conditions of several nations. This encouraged consumers to own cars that are technologically advanced, thereby contributing to market growth.

Sales Channel Insight

The aftermarket segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. The growth of this segment is significantly influenced by the key players who are focused on developing new technology to gain a considerable profit and maintain their position in the highly competitive market. Moreover, the growth of this segment is also expected to be propelled due to the vast existence of distributors, retailers, as well as online and offline footprints worldwide. The OEM segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the high adoption of advancements in car air purifiers from OEMs.

Market Segmentation

Based on Technology

HEPA

Ionic Filter

Activated Carbon

Other Technologies

Based on Vehicle Type

Luxury

Economical

Medium-Priced

Based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Eureka Forbes Limited

DENSO Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Shenzhen Agcen Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Airbus Electronic Technology Co Ltd

Eureka Forbes

Other key Players

Recent Development of the Car Air Purifier Market

In July 2022, MANN+HUMMEL got funded by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport for development of innovative sensor array. The financing for ISAAC project, that is a part of Chinese and German partnership for developing a sensor array for the cathode air cleaner systems which absorb the harmful gases, is 840,412. This novel development will be utilized primarily in the commercial vehicle fuel cell systems.

In September 2022, the PureAir roof box, which is an advanced solution for the reduction of fine dust in ambient air was introduced by MANN+HUMMEL GmbH. Furthermore, for the existing vehicle fleets, it can be placed as a retrofit solution on the roof. It is proposed for its usage on last-mile delivery vehicles, on the waste disposal vehicles or in the local public transport.

