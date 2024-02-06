Major car air purifier market players include Volvo Car Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Denso Corporation, Blueair Inc., and 3M.

New York, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global car air purifier market size is slated to expand at ~15% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022.driven by the growing awareness of air pollution and its adverse effects on health along with increasing consciousness of the need for clean air while traveling.

On average a regular car releases 4.7 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year. This is creating a need for car air purifiers, as they provide an effective way to reduce the amount of air pollution caused by cars.

Technological Advancements in Air Purification to Boost Market Growth

Technological advancements have made car air purifiers more compact and portable, allowing for easy installation and use in any vehicle.

Despite their small size, modern car air purifiers are highly efficient at removing pollutants and allergens from the air, providing a clean and healthy environment inside the vehicle.

Moreover, new air purifiers for cars are equipped with advanced filtration systems that can effectively capture and remove a wide range of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, and harmful gases. These filtration systems often include multiple layers, such as HEPA filters and activated carbon filters, to ensure thorough purification of the air inside the vehicle. A HEPA filter is capable of removing 99.97% of all dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria with a diameter of 0.3 microns (m).

Car Air Purifier Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise In Air Pollution to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The car air purifier market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. This is due to its increasing demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India, where air pollution is a major issue. In the year 2021 motorized vehicles released 7.9 million tons of carbon monoxide in China while road transportation in India is currently responsible for about 20-30% of the air pollution, in urban areas. This increased demand for car air purifiers in these countries is due to the severity of the air pollution and the need to control the emissions of harmful pollutants. Furthermore, the use of car air purifiers in these countries is seen as a step towards protecting the environment and reducing the health risks of air pollution. Additionally, the increasing number of people opting for car air purifiers to reduce their exposure to air pollution is also driving the market in this region.

Stringent Government Regulations and Initiatives to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The North America car air purifier market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. This is attributed to the stringent government regulations and initiatives to reduce air pollution, as well as increasing demand for car air purifiers from consumers. For instance, the Clean Air Act regulates air pollution and sets air quality standards to protect public health and the environment. The Act encourages the use of air purifiers in vehicles to reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality. Moreover, consumers are becoming more aware of the risks associated with air pollution, and they are looking for ways to reduce air pollution in their vehicles. Car air purifiers are an effective way to do this, as they can help reduce the amount of harmful pollutants in the air by up to 99%.

Car Air Purifier Segmentation by Technology

Activated Carbon Filter

HEPA Filter

Photo Catalytic

The HEPA filter segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The increasing demand for car air purifiers, coupled with the growing air pollution levels, is driving the demand for HEPA filters. HEPA filters are considered the most effective type of filters for air purification, as the filters are effective in removing even the smallest particles from the air, which helps to reduce the risk of respiratory problems. Air purifiers equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) that is highly effective in eliminating 99.97% of particles measuring 0.3μm or larger, in size. HEPA filters are made up of interlaced glass fibers, which are so fine that they trap even the smallest particles.

Car Air Purifier Segmentation by Product Type

Air Purifier

Air Ionizer

Hybrid

The air purifier segment in car air purifier market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033. This is due to its increasing demand in automobiles for reducing air pollution and improving the air quality inside vehicles. Air purifiers are becoming more common in cars as consumers are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of air pollution and are looking for ways to reduce their exposure. For instance, the car air purifier, model FP JC2M B utilizes a combination of HEPA and carbon filters to effectively eliminate PM2.5 particles, harmful gases, molds and various other gaseous substances. Additionally, Sharps advanced Plasmacluster technology ensures the generation of fresh air within the vehicle.

Car Air Purifier Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM

Aftermarket

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in car air purifier market that are profiled by Research Nester are Volvo Car Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Denso Corporation, Blueair Inc., 3M, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Car Air Purifier Market

Volvo Car Corporation recently made an announcement that their latest air purification technology, the Advanced Air Cleaner has received certification from Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) as asthma and allergy. This innovative feature is now available on their 90 and 60 series models. It effectively eliminates up to 99.9% of allergens, like weed pollen, grass and tree allergens from the air that enters the vehicle.

Honda Cars India Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co. recently revealed their feature; an advanced Antivirus Cabin Air filter, for their vehicles. This innovative filter is designed to trap a diverse range of allergens, harmful germs and even viruses that can pose serious health risks.

