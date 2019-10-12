Car bomb detonates at jail in Syria holding IS prisoners: monitor, SDF

A car bomb exploded overnight at a prison holding Islamic State detainees in the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria, forcing Syrian Kurdish-led security forces to send reinforcements to prevent an escape, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
