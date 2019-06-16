Breaking News
Home / Top News / Car Rental Agency Crime Survivor Offers the Car Rental Checklist and Protocol for Protection to Fellow Citizens, SubscriberWise Announces

Car Rental Agency Crime Survivor Offers the Car Rental Checklist and Protocol for Protection to Fellow Citizens, SubscriberWise Announces

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Following felony grand theft in RICO (https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/organized-crime) ‘ding and dent’ rental scam exposed during a two-year investigation by SubscriberWise founder, a video presentation designed to protect from theft

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the ‘Car Rental Checklist – the Protocol for Protection’ (https://youtu.be/CsyGbPyil7o). The informal video production and supporting PDF are intended to empower the Credit Czar’s fellow citizens from the relentless fraud and theft tactics employed by unethical and even criminal rental agencies that relentlessly exploit the ‘good faith and fair dealing covenant’ in their relentless ‘Zeal to Steal’ (https://www.zealtosteal.com) crime campaigns.

Related: Stay aware and informed as baby and child identity guardian Howe lays the groundwork for the RICO case that will soon be presented to the US DOJ and Congress by following the FICO professor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SubscriberWise .

“This is hardly a Hollywood production,” confirmed David Howe, USA Credit Czar, FICO professor, and national identity guardian for America’s babies girls and boys. “It was recorded ‘on the fly’ when a car rental agency rental was found chock-full of preexisting damage at rental origination. But it is, nevertheless, a genuine attempt to assist my fellow law-loving citizens from the fraud and theft that’s perpetrated with ease and frequency by white-collar corrupt corporations. 

“Sadly, this information was the directly result of the school of ‘hard knocks’ following my own felony grand theft victimization by car rental agencies and fraudsters,” Howe continued. “And I sincerely hope that my victimization can be used in a positive way to mitigate suffering for my fellow sisters and brothers who are almost certainly going to become scam victims unless they too are empowered with this public service announcement, the ‘Protocol for Protection'”.

Related: United States Senator Marco Rubio’s Office: SubscriberWise Founder Returns to the Hill to Discuss Standards to Protect Consumers From Rental Racketeering — https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/02/1815882/0/en/SubscriberWise-Founder-Returns-to-the-Hill-to-Discuss-Standards-to-Protect-Consumers-From-Rental-Racketeering.html

About SubscriberWise (https://www.subscriberwise.com)

The nation’s first Issuing consumer reporting agency (CRA) for the communications industry, SubscriberWise® employs enhanced Subscriber Level Segmentation technology to precisely identify credit challenged subscribers to ultra-high achievers to maximize sales and boost profits. By incorporating years of communications performance data and proprietary decision models, SubscriberWise delivers unprecedented predictive power with a fully compliant, score-driven decision management system. Combined with Red Flag compliance and operator-controlled rules, SubscriberWise analytics empower CSR’s to instantly and accurately respond to payment and credit characteristics with appropriate options for every subscriber. With SubscriberWise, no subscriber request is ever denied because of credit risk factors.

SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are quantified in the billions of dollars annually.

SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f09c95a5-4c6b-4596-bbd4-d0e44f8180b6

CONTACT: Contacts

David Howe, SubscriberWise

1-888-596-1119 x137
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.