Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cara Therapeutics Enters into Commercial License Agreement with Enteris BioPharma, Inc. for Peptelligence® Oral Formulation Technology

Cara Therapeutics Enters into Commercial License Agreement with Enteris BioPharma, Inc. for Peptelligence® Oral Formulation Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Peptelligence® technology currently used in Oral KORSUVA™ formulation

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities with a primary focus on the treatment of pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive commercial license agreement with Enteris BioPharma, Inc. for oral formulation rights to Enteris’ Peptelligence® Technology.

“We are pleased to take another important step in advancing Oral KORSUVA™ as a potential novel treatment for chronic pruritus by entering into this commercial formulation license,” said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. “With three ongoing Phase 2 trials across a range of patient populations for whom pruritus remains a significant unmet need, we are now well positioned to continue Oral KORSUVA’s development and potential future commercialization.”

Summary of the License Agreement

Under the terms of the License Agreement, Enteris granted Cara a non-exclusive license to its Peptelligence Technology to develop and commercialize Oral KORSUVA in any indication worldwide, excluding South Korea and Japan. Enteris will receive an upfront payment of $8 million, including $4 million in cash and $4 million in Cara common stock. Enteris is also eligible to receive development, regulatory and tiered commercial milestone payments, as well as low, single-digit royalties based on net sales in the licensed territory. Cara retains the right to buy out the royalty obligation for a period of two years under prespecified conditions. 

About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets KORs located in the peripheral nervous system, and on immune cells. In a Phase 3 and two Phase 2 trials, KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) Injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in pruritus-related quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), and is currently being investigated in Phase 3 trials in hemodialysis patients with CKD-aP. Oral KORSUVA is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pruritus in patients with chronic kidney disease, atopic dermatitis, and primary biliary cholangitis.

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for difelikefalin injection. CR845/difelikefalin is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential for Oral KORSUVA to be a therapeutic option for pruritus and the advantages of entering into the license agreement with Enteris. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Cara’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of Cara’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Cara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Starr
6 Degrees
973-415-8838
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jane Urheim
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.