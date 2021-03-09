Carahsoft Adds 65 Vendors to Catalog Offerings on ITES-SW2 Contract

Company Expands Support for U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

RESTON, Va., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added 65 more vendors to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). Carahsoft’s contract now includes 128 solutions providers and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis.

Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware to support Federal agencies’ enterprise infrastructure goals from these newly added solutions providers:

ABBYY

Acalvio

AccessData

AchieveIT Online

ADF Solutions

Akamai

Aqua Security Software

Axway

BeyondTrust

Blinkly

Boomi

Cellebrite

Centrify

Chainalysis

Collibra

Copado

CybernetIQ

Decision Lens

Dell Technologies

Denodo

DocuSign

Exabeam

Exiger

Expanse

FireEye

Flexera

Forescout Technologies

Fortinet

HPE

HyTrust

iBoss

Infoblox

IT Consulting Partners Ivanti

Labelbox

Microsoft

NetFoundry

Netskope

Nutanix

Okta

PacketViper

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint

Qmulos

Qualtrics

Radiant Logic

Rapid7

Recorded Future

ReSTNX

RSA

Rubrik

SailPoint

Salesforce

SAP NS2

Saviynt

SentinelOne

SpiderOak

Tableau

Titus

Trustwave

Venafi

Veritas

Virsec

Virtual Instruments

Zscaler

These solution providers are available in addition to the following:

Accela

Acquia

Adobe

Alteryx

ASG

Autodesk

Axon

Basis Technology

BlackBerry

Boeing

CA Technologies

ClearInsight Solutions

CloudBees

Cloudera

CollabNet | VersionOne

Cubic

Databricks

Datameer

Delphix

Digital Map Products

Dun & Bradstreet

EnterpriseDB

GitLab

Google Cloud

Govini

Granicus

Hexagon US Federal

Hootsuite

Improbable

InQuisient

Intermap Technologies

Kove Liferay

LinkedIn Learning

Mapbox

Markforged

MarkLogic

Measure UAS

Micro Focus

MongoDB

New Relic

Nuvolo

NVIDIA

OSIsoft

piXlogic

Priority 5

Progress Software

Red Hat

SDL

ServiceNow

SolarWinds

Sonatype

Splunk

Sword GRC

Symantec

Tech Soft 3D

Terra Pixel

Trifacta

Trimble

UiPath

VMware

Voyager Labs

Zoom

Carahsoft is also able to leverage the expertise of its reseller partners to provide additional support for solution deployments and implementations. The company’s solutions are available across all 14 product catalogs:

Audio and Visual

Business and Finance

Communication

Database, Data Integration and Big Data

Education

Internet

Modeling and Simulation Multimedia and Design

NetOps

Office Suite

Operating Systems

Programming and Development

IT Utility and Security

Specialized

“Carahsoft is committed to enabling the missions of our Army and Federal government customers, and we are proud to offer more cutting-edge solutions to meet their needs,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Working alongside our reseller partners and the more than 125 solutions providers now available through Carahsoft on ITES-SW2, we are actively building on the momentum behind this contract to better support agency requirements across the globe.”

Carahsoft’s software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from its portfolio of solutions providers are available through ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information on procurement and solutions, contact the ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or [email protected]; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

