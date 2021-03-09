Carahsoft Adds 65 Vendors to Catalog Offerings on ITES-SW2 Contract

Breaking News
Company Expands Support for U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

RESTON, Va., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added 65 more vendors to its Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). Carahsoft’s contract now includes 128 solutions providers and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis.

Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware to support Federal agencies’ enterprise infrastructure goals from these newly added solutions providers:

  • ABBYY
  • Acalvio
  • AccessData
  • AchieveIT Online
  • ADF Solutions
  • Akamai
  • Aqua Security Software
  • Axway
  • BeyondTrust
  • Blinkly
  • Boomi
  • Cellebrite
  • Centrify
  • Chainalysis
  • Collibra
  • Copado
  • CybernetIQ
  • Decision Lens
  • Dell Technologies
  • Denodo
  • DocuSign
  • Exabeam
  • Exiger
  • Expanse
  • FireEye
  • Flexera
  • Forescout Technologies
  • Fortinet
  • HPE
  • HyTrust
  • iBoss
  • Infoblox
  • IT Consulting Partners
  • Ivanti
  • Labelbox
  • Microsoft
  • NetFoundry
  • Netskope
  • Nutanix
  • Okta
  • PacketViper
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Proofpoint
  • Qmulos
  • Qualtrics
  • Radiant Logic
  • Rapid7
  • Recorded Future
  • ReSTNX
  • RSA
  • Rubrik
  • SailPoint
  • Salesforce
  • SAP NS2
  • Saviynt
  • SentinelOne
  • SpiderOak
  • Tableau
  • Titus
  • Trustwave
  • Venafi
  • Veritas
  • Virsec
  • Virtual Instruments
  • Zscaler

These solution providers are available in addition to the following:

  • Accela
  • Acquia
  • Adobe
  • Alteryx
  • ASG
  • Autodesk
  • Axon
  • Basis Technology
  • BlackBerry
  • Boeing
  • CA Technologies
  • ClearInsight Solutions
  • CloudBees
  • Cloudera
  • CollabNet | VersionOne
  • Cubic
  • Databricks
  • Datameer
  • Delphix
  • Digital Map Products
  • Dun & Bradstreet
  • EnterpriseDB
  • GitLab
  • Google Cloud
  • Govini
  • Granicus
  • Hexagon US Federal
  • Hootsuite
  • Improbable
  • InQuisient
  • Intermap Technologies
  • Kove
  • Liferay
  • LinkedIn Learning
  • Mapbox
  • Markforged
  • MarkLogic
  • Measure UAS
  • Micro Focus
  • MongoDB
  • New Relic
  • Nuvolo
  • NVIDIA
  • OSIsoft
  • piXlogic
  • Priority 5
  • Progress Software
  • Red Hat
  • SDL
  • ServiceNow
  • SolarWinds
  • Sonatype
  • Splunk
  • Sword GRC
  • Symantec
  • Tech Soft 3D
  • Terra Pixel
  • Trifacta
  • Trimble
  • UiPath
  • VMware
  • Voyager Labs
  • Zoom

Carahsoft is also able to leverage the expertise of its reseller partners to provide additional support for solution deployments and implementations. The company’s solutions are available across all 14 product catalogs:

  • Audio and Visual
  • Business and Finance
  • Communication
  • Database, Data Integration and Big Data
  • Education
  • Internet
  • Modeling and Simulation
  • Multimedia and Design
  • NetOps
  • Office Suite
  • Operating Systems
  • Programming and Development
  • IT Utility and Security
  • Specialized

“Carahsoft is committed to enabling the missions of our Army and Federal government customers, and we are proud to offer more cutting-edge solutions to meet their needs,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Working alongside our reseller partners and the more than 125 solutions providers now available through Carahsoft on ITES-SW2, we are actively building on the momentum behind this contract to better support agency requirements across the globe.”

Carahsoft’s software, software maintenance, and ancillary services and hardware from its portfolio of solutions providers are available through ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information on procurement and solutions, contact the ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or [email protected]; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

