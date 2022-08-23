Carahsoft and 1Kosmos Partner to Help Government Implement Zero Trust Using Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication

1Kosmos BlockID Creates a Distributed Digital Identity that Prevents Impersonation and Account Takeover as well as Delivers Frictionless User Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and 1Kosmos , the company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as 1Kosmos’ Master Government Aggregator® making its BlockID authentication platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

The recent Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity (EO 14028) requires Federal civilian agencies to establish plans to drive adoption of Zero Trust Architecture. Carahsoft and 1Kosmos’ partnership provides access to the BlockID cloud-based service to help Local, State and Federal Governments adopt a Zero Trust approach to security by replacing passwords with identity-based multi-factor authentication (MFA). This service integrates with existing identity systems and combines indisputable digital identity proofing with advanced biometrics and passwordless authentication.

“The addition of 1Kosmos to Carahsoft’s Zero Trust Solutions group provides Government agencies with a user-friendly method of verifying the identity of individuals accessing citizen services and resources that eliminate passwords,” said Troy Meraw, Sales Manager at Carahsoft. “Together with 1Kosmos and our reseller partners we have the strength and expertise to help Government agencies efficiently modernize enrollment, on-boarding and authentication for digital services, without replacing their existing systems.”

“Carahsoft is a trusted source for resellers and systems integrators who help Government agencies solve complex security and identity management challenges,” said Greg Cranley, VP Federal and Public Sector for 1Kosmos. “This partnership makes passwordless, identity-based MFA readily accessible to State, Local and Federal Governments that want to adopt Zero Trust access principles for employees, contractors and citizens. Through our BlockID service, we are ensuring the cybersecurity of our nation’s information.”

1Kosmos BlockID is a distributed identity cloud service that integrates identity proofing, verification and live biometrics authentication, enabling Government agencies to:

Provide workers and third-party contractors with a user-friendly enrollment, identity verification and on-boarding experience, as well as passwordless login.

Protect against identity impersonation, account takeovers and transaction fraud.

Modernize identity and access management (IAM) with identity-based authentication, advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) and provide citizens a verified digital identity they control and use to access Government services.

The 1Kosmos BlockID service is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information about 1Kosmos solutions, contact the 1Kosmos team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 and 1Kosmos@carahsoft.com .

To strengthen the Public Sector’s cybersecurity defense, agencies need to implement Zero Trust principles that safeguard networks at every entry point. Carahsoft supports solutions that help Government organizations understand Zero Trust frameworks, develop a Zero Trust strategy, and implement a Zero Trust architecture. To learn more about 1Kosmos and Carahsoft’s other Zero Trust solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/zero-trust .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State, and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

