Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 70 of its technology providers at the GEOINT 2024 Symposium hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) on May 5-8, 2024, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Government officials, industry experts and thought leaders will gather to discuss emerging trends and innovative technology applications for today’s evolving geopolitical landscape. Attendees have a front seat to the GEOINT community’s advancements through educational sessions, meaningful networking opportunities and technology demonstrations showcasing modern solutions to present day challenges.

LEARN:

More than 200 speakers will share their expertise across a variety of GEOINT sessions, encompassing keynotes, panels, fireside chats, training sessions, working group meetings as well as tracks for innovation and Government. This year’s theme, “Essential in All Dimensions and Domains,” explores the role of geospatial intelligence from space, deep sea, cyberspace and urban environments, emphasizing its crucial contribution to precise decision making when and where it matters most.

Keynote speakers include:

Chirag Parikh, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council

Hon. John Sherman, Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense

Hon. Stacey Dixon, Ph.D., Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

La’Naia Jones, Chief Information Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (Pending Agency Approval)

Lt. Gen. David Miller, USSF, Commander, Space Operations Command

Scott Bray, Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

VADM Frank Whitworth, USN, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Among many other speakers listed here

Session topics include:

Adapting AI for GEOINT Applications

Application of Commercial Solutions for GEOINT

Attracting Top Talent

Cybersecurity With Geospatial Data Analytics

Digital Twin AI Algorithms in the Cloud

Identification of Emerging Threats

Navigating Quantum Computing

Real-Time Geospatial Discovery

ATTEND:

Sunday-Wednesday, May 5-8, 2024

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

6000 W Osceola Pkwy

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 70 technology partners will showcase a full range of geospatial, space, cybersecurity, cloud computing, multicloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), DevSecOps and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1707 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Vendors and Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#1707):

Atlas AI

BetterUp

Broadcom’s End-User Computing Division

Collibra

Databricks

Denodo

Dynatrace

Effectual GitLab

Nuvolo

Permuta

QuSecure

SAS Institute

Seerist

SentinelOne

Trimble

Vendors and Partners Participating in the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Adobe (#1813)

Atlassian (#1803)

BlackBerry (#1909)

Chainalysis (#1904)

Clarifai (#1902)

Cloudera (#1913)

Cohesity (#1800)

Commvault (#1706)

Cribl (#1607)

Elastic (#1807)

F5 (#1802)

Google Cloud (#1710)

HashiCorp Federal (#1809)

HEAVY.AI (#1801)

Hitachi Vantara Federal (#1704)

Illumio (#1605) Infoblox (#1912)

Lucid Software (#1700)

MongoDB (#1611)

Quantum (#1613)

Recorded Future (#1702)

Red Hat (#1805)

Rendered.ai (#1601)

ServiceNow (#1811)

Splunk (#1901)

Striveworks (#1703)

Synopsys (#1609)

Thales TCT (#1708)

FRC | Trellix (#1900)

Veeam (#1905)

Zscaler (#1701)

Carahsoft Vendors and Partners Participating Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Appian (#900)

AWS (#2019)

Babel Street (#925)

Bastille (#2201)

Broadcom (#430)

Emesent (#1034)

Flashpoint (#2334)

Forward Networks (#2008)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#1201)

Ivanti (#2006)

Juniper Networks (#1407)

MariaDB (#2012)

Microsoft (#305) Neo4j (#725)

NetApp (#2022)

Nutanix (#1239)

Ocient (#2000)

Oracle (#319)

Palo Alto Networks (#1506)

Percipient.ai (#1331)

PTFS (#1025)

Riverbed (#105)

Rubrik (#902)

Scale AI (#731)

Skyline Software Systems (#1125)

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar. RSVP for the reception here .

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

1490 E Buena Vista Dr

Orlando, FL 32830

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here . To learn more about Carahsoft's presence at the conference visit Carahsoft's GEOINT event page , or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at (571) 662-4946 or [email protected] .

