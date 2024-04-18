RESTON, Va., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 70 of its technology providers at the GEOINT 2024 Symposium hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) on May 5-8, 2024, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.
Government officials, industry experts and thought leaders will gather to discuss emerging trends and innovative technology applications for today’s evolving geopolitical landscape. Attendees have a front seat to the GEOINT community’s advancements through educational sessions, meaningful networking opportunities and technology demonstrations showcasing modern solutions to present day challenges.
LEARN:
More than 200 speakers will share their expertise across a variety of GEOINT sessions, encompassing keynotes, panels, fireside chats, training sessions, working group meetings as well as tracks for innovation and Government. This year’s theme, “Essential in All Dimensions and Domains,” explores the role of geospatial intelligence from space, deep sea, cyberspace and urban environments, emphasizing its crucial contribution to precise decision making when and where it matters most.
Keynote speakers include:
- Chirag Parikh, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council
- Hon. John Sherman, Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense
- Hon. Stacey Dixon, Ph.D., Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence
- La’Naia Jones, Chief Information Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (Pending Agency Approval)
- Lt. Gen. David Miller, USSF, Commander, Space Operations Command
- Scott Bray, Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
- VADM Frank Whitworth, USN, Director, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
- Among many other speakers listed here
Session topics include:
- Adapting AI for GEOINT Applications
- Application of Commercial Solutions for GEOINT
- Attracting Top Talent
- Cybersecurity With Geospatial Data Analytics
- Digital Twin AI Algorithms in the Cloud
- Identification of Emerging Threats
- Navigating Quantum Computing
- Real-Time Geospatial Discovery
ATTEND:
Sunday-Wednesday, May 5-8, 2024
Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center
6000 W Osceola Pkwy
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 70 technology partners will showcase a full range of geospatial, space, cybersecurity, cloud computing, multicloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), DevSecOps and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1707 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
Vendors and Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#1707):
Vendors and Partners Participating in the Carahsoft Pavilion:
Carahsoft Vendors and Partners Participating Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, at House of Blues Restaurant & Bar. RSVP for the reception here.
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
1490 E Buena Vista Dr
Orlando, FL 32830
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference visit Carahsoft’s GEOINT event page, or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at (571) 662-4946 or [email protected].
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]
