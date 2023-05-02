RESTON, Va. and WASHINGTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Collabware, a leader in data protection and records management software, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Collabware’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s industry leading cloud Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) records management and records security solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We understand that agencies have records and data that need stringent protection and governance across multiple clouds and systems,” said Graham Sibley, CEO at Collabware. “Our partnership with Carahsoft will help Collabware bring the most secure SaaS records and information management application on the market to those who need it most, the U.S. Federal Government.”

Collabspace, Collabware’s solutions suite, is a NARA and FedRAMP-compliant SaaS records management application with security, content enrichment and search capabilities. Collabspace has received an Agency FedRAMP ATO at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as a Joint Authorization Board Provisional Authorization to Operate (JAB P-ATO) In-Process that provides an ATO at the department level for DoD, DHS, and GSA.

“Records management and security can be complicated,” said Christine Gagné, Director of Federal Government Sales at Collabware. “Agencies face the pressures of meeting key mandates for records management, cybersecurity, Zero Trust and customer experience, where records management and security overlap. Our solution, Collabspace, is the easy button because it simplifies these complexities by providing the highest level of security and complying with all records requirements.”

Collabspace solutions include:

Collabspace Archive: offers data protection with cross-system content access, auditing, recovery and search capabilities. As the most secure NARA Compliant Cloud SaaS records management application, the software transparently auto archives electronic and email data from multiple systems into a protected data lake that remains accessible even in the event of an outage or ransomware attack. In addition, the solution complies with numerous industry standards including FedRAMP, FDA, FINRA, FOIA, FRCP, HIPAA, IIROC, PIPEDA, SEC, and SOX regulatory requirements.

offers data protection with cross-system content access, auditing, recovery and search capabilities. As the most secure NARA Compliant Cloud SaaS records management application, the software transparently auto archives electronic and email data from multiple systems into a protected data lake that remains accessible even in the event of an outage or ransomware attack. In addition, the solution complies with numerous industry standards including FedRAMP, FDA, FINRA, FOIA, FRCP, HIPAA, IIROC, PIPEDA, SEC, and SOX regulatory requirements. Collabspace Discovery: discloses dark data through an enterprise-wide search application. Content connectors stream and auto index files into a data lake in real-time to achieve comprehensive visibility, multi-level permissioned access and effective collaboration. These results can be viewed in a configurable, spreadsheet-like interface with export capabilities. Searches are also simplified through search templates with optional parameters for often repeated queries and machine learning technology that automatically identify data entities, keywords and objects in images.

discloses dark data through an enterprise-wide search application. Content connectors stream and auto index files into a data lake in real-time to achieve comprehensive visibility, multi-level permissioned access and effective collaboration. These results can be viewed in a configurable, spreadsheet-like interface with export capabilities. Searches are also simplified through search templates with optional parameters for often repeated queries and machine learning technology that automatically identify data entities, keywords and objects in images. Collabspace Continuum: ties all electronic, physical and email sources for unified cross-platform visibility and retention. By streaming all content repositories into a data lake for complete and compliant records management, multi-platform search and comprehensive visibility, users can continue utilizing familiar systems while records and backup occurs automatically. The platform applies a web-based, no-code visual workflow system, categorizes data to a file plan and then can open-up or lock-down data permissions based on those file plan categorizations.

“The most important thing to Collabware is to enable agencies to achieve their mission,” said Justin Head, Product Evangelist / Records SME at Collabware. “Records management and data protection were not always in the same conversation. Collabware has brought them together. Security is at our core, and with our commitment to FedRAMP Agency Authorizations and our JAB P-ATO (in process), agencies can trust that their records and information will remain compliant and secure.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Collabware and our reseller network to help Government agencies enhance their records management and ease their path to securing files,” said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director for the Collabware Team at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Collabware’s solutions to Carahsoft’s portfolio, agencies have access to a fast, secure, and cost-effective solution to meet Federal compliance and record management needs without requiring security upgrades in the future. This partnership provides increased availability to Collabware’s solutions for automatically encrypting and protecting critical data and auto-categorizing the data to records retention schedules for Federal Government agencies.”

Collabware’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Collabware Team at Carahsoft at (571) 662-3100 or collabware@carahsoft.com.

To strengthen the Public Sector’s cybersecurity defense, agencies need to implement Zero Trust principles that safeguard networks at every entry point. Carahsoft supports solutions that help Government organizations understand Zero Trust frameworks, develop a Zero Trust strategy, and implement a Zero Trust architecture. To learn more Carahsoft’s Zero Trust solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/zero-trust.

