RESTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, will be joined by more than 65 of its technology partners at the HIMSS24 Global Health Conference and Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. on March 11-15, 2024. The event, hosted by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), offers 35,000 healthcare providers, Government agency representatives, public health professionals and healthcare IT experts the opportunity to forge connections, participate in thought-provoking learning sessions, view hands-on technology demonstrations and converse with other leaders in the healthcare industry.

This year’s conference theme, “Creating Tomorrow’s Health,” covers more than 260 diverse sessions, including keynotes, interactive breakouts, tailored-executive experiences and general education presentations. Led by world-renowned healthcare leaders, these sessions aim to equip forward-thinking attendees with technology-based solutions that will shape the healthcare landscape. Additionally, attendees can earn continuing education (CE) credits. Topics will include:

Applied artificial intelligence (AI)

Healthcare cybersecurity

Digital health transformation

Mental health in the workplace

Data and information equity

Emerging health technologies

Quality and access of care

Medical standards

Public health policy

See a full list of HIMSS24 sessions here.

Monday – Friday, March 11-15, 2024

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando, Fla., 32819

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 65 partners will showcase a full range of healthcare technology, AI and machine learning, cybersecurity and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #9027 in the Government Pavilion Plaza and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the convention center.

Healthcare Technology Armis (#1048)

C-TAC (#1375)

Curbell Medical (#4345)

CureMD (#4451)

Curvo Labs (#775)

Cybernet (#2570)

Cylera (#1624)

Cynerio (#1620)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (MP162)

Genesys (DEMO #1171)

Global TeleHealth Service (DEMO #1171)

Google (#2512)

ID.me (#7188)

Immuta (DEMO #1171)

John Snow Labs (DEMO #1171)

Kore.ai (#2373)

Leidos (#2486)

Luma Health (#3832)

ModelOP (DEMO #1171)

NCS Technologies (#3809)

NetRise (DEMO #1171)

Nuance (#981)

OpenText Cybersecurity (DEMO #1171)

Proofpoint (#5551)

Rubrik (DEMO #1171)

Snowflake (#2667)

Thales TCT (DEMO #1171)

ThreatLocker (#675)

Twilio (DEMO #1171)

Veritas (#1634)

Verkada (#2641)

Yext (DEMO #1171) Education Technology Armis (#1048)

Google (#2512)

Proofpoint (#5551)

ThreatLocker (#675)

Verkada (#2641)

Zoom (DEMO #1171 +MP 101) Zero Trust Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Axonius (DEMO #1171)

Forescout Technologies (#1601-19)

Fortinet (#1331)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (MP162)

Illumio (#4943)

Immuta (DEMO #1171)

Juniper Networks (#4543)

Netskope (DEMO #1171)

Palo Alto Networks (#3613)

Proofpoint (#5551)

Rubrik (DEMO #1171)

Sailpoint (DEMO #1171)

Splunk (DEMO #1171)

Thales TCT (DEMO #1171)

ThreatLocker (#675)

Trellix (DEMO #1171)

VMware (#1581)

Zscaler (MP 7678) FedRAMP Cofense (#1073)

Global TeleHealth Service (DEMO #1171)

Leidos (#2486)

Netskope (DEMO #1171)

Oracle (#5357)

Proofpoint (#5551)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Zoom (DEMO #1171 +MP 101)

Zscaler (MP 7678) DevSecOps Amazon Web Services (#1561)

CrowdStrike (#1625)

Leidos (#2486)

Microsoft Corporation (#4668)

OpenText Cybersecurity (DEMO #1171)

Oracle (#5357)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Tidelift (DEMO #1171)

Trellix (DEMO #1171)

VMware (#1581) AI & Machine Learning Amazon Web Services (#1561)

Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Collibra (#973)

CrowdStrike (#1625)

Curvo Labs (#775)

Cybernet (#2570)

Dell Technologies (#2560)

Ekahau (#1328)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (MP162)

Genesys (DEMO #1171)

Google (#2512)

Halcyon (DEMO #1171)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#1876)

John Snow Labs (DEMO #1171)

Juniper Networks (#4543)

Kore.ai (#2373)

Leidos (#2486)

ModelOP (DEMO #1171)

NetRise (DEMO #1171)

Nuance (#981)

OpenText Cybersecurity (DEMO #1171)

Oracle (#5357)

Salesforce (#2386)

SAS (DEMO #1171)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Snowflake (#2667)

Splunk (DEMO #1171)

Trellix (DEMO #1171)

Twilio (DEMO #1171)

Veritas (#1634)

Yext (DEMO #1171)

Zebra (#5856) Law Enforcement Tech Magnet Forensics (DEMO #1171)

Trellix (DEMO #1171) HR & Training Tech Cofense (#1073)

Oracle (#5357)

Ekahau (#1328)

Kore.ai (#2373) Cybersecurity Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Armis (#1048)

Axonius (DEMO #1171)

Cofense (#1073)

Corelight (DEMO #1171)

CrowdStrike (#1625)

Cybernet (#2570)

Cylera (#1624)

Cynerio (#1620)

Elastic (DEMO #1171)

Forescout Technologies (#1601-19)

Fortinet (#1331)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (MP162)

Halcyon (DEMO #1171)

ID.me (#7188)

Illumio (#4943)

Immuta (DEMO #1171)

Juniper Networks (#4543)

Leidos (#2486)

Magnet Forensics (DEMO #1171)

NetRise (DEMO #1171)

Netskope (DEMO #1171)

Nuance (#981)

OpenText Cybersecurity (DEMO #1171)

Oracle (#5357)

Palo Alto Networks (#3613)

Proofpoint (#5551)

Rubrik (DEMO #1171)

Sailpoint (DEMO #1171)

SAS (DEMO #1171)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Snowflake (#2667)

Splunk (DEMO #1171)

Thales TCT (DEMO #1171)

ThreatLocker (#675)

Tidelift (DEMO #1171)

Trellix (DEMO #1171)

Veritas (#1634)

Verkada (#2641)

VMware (#1581)

Zscaler (MP 7678) IoT Amazon Web Services (#1561)

Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Armis (#1048)

Confluent (#921)

Cylera (#1624)

Cynerio (#1620)

Dell Technologies (#2560)

Ekahau (#1328)

Leidos (#2486)

Palo Alto Networks (#3613)

SAS (DEMO #1171)

ThreatLocker (#675) Citizen Engagement and Experience Genesys (DEMO #1171)

Google (#2512)

ID.me (#7188)

Kore.ai (#2373)

Luma Health (#3832)

Microsoft Corporation (#4668)

NCS Technologies (#3809)

Nuance (#981)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Twilio (DEMO #1171)

Yext (DEMO #1171)

Zebra (#5856)

Zoom (DEMO #1171 +MP 101) MultiCloud Amazon Web Services (#1561)

Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Confluent (#921)

Dell Technologies (#2560)

Google (#2512)

Proofpoint (#5551)

Salesforce (#2386)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Veritas (#1634)

VMware (#1581) Open Source Confluent (#921)

Tidelift (DEMO #1171)

VMware (#1581) Cloud Computing Amazon Web Services (#1561)

Arista Networks (#1601-31)

Collibra (#973)

Confluent (#921)

Dell Technologies (#2560)

Ekahau (#1328)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (MP162)

Genesys (DEMO #1171)

Google (#2512)

Juniper Networks (#4543)

Leidos (#2486)

Microsoft Corporation (#4668)

Netskope (DEMO #1171)

OpenText Cybersecurity (DEMO #1171)

Oracle (#5357)

Palo Alto Networks (#3613)

Rubriks (DEMO #1171)

Salesforce (#2386)

ServiceNow (#5550)

Splunk (DEMO #1171)

Thales TCT (DEMO #1171)

Trellix (DEMO #1171)

Veritas (#1634)

Verkada (#2641)

VMware (#1581)

Wasabi (DEMO #1171)

Zoom (DEMO #1171 +MP 101) Mobility & Telework CureMD (#4451)

Dell Technologies (#2560)

Google (#2512)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#1876)

Luma Health (#3832)

Magnet Forensics( DEMO #1171)

NCS Technologies (#3809)

Samsung Electronics America (#2681)

Verkada (#2641)

VMware (#1581)

Zebra (#5856)

Zoom (DEMO #1171 +MP 101)

To view the interactive show floor map, click here.

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #1171, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

In addition, This Week Health will be doing vendor interviews in Carahsoft’s booth #1171 for their podcast dedicated to pushing healthcare forward by showcasing the next generation of healthcare leaders. The podcast episodes, which will be posted on This Week Health’s website, amplify the voices, advancements and innovation in healthcare technology to educate and inform healthcare initiatives in communities. It is hosted by Bill Russell who has served on executive teams of healthcare, higher education and Fortune 500 consulting practices.

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception from 6:30 – 8:30p.m., Wednesday, March 13, at the Margaritaville restaurant.

Margaritaville

6000 Universal Studios Plaza #704

Orlando, FL 32819

Directions

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS24 event page, or contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or [email protected].

About Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology Portfolio encompasses more than 65 vendor partners. As The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, Carahsoft offers innovative healthcare technology solutions that improve the overall quality, safety and effectiveness of health delivery systems through data management and storage solutions, network security systems protected by privilege access control, security solutions to mitigate cyber threats and breaches, HIPAA-compliant software and digital records of patient health information (EMR/EHR). Discover more about Carahsoft’s Healthcare Technology solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Healthcare, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

