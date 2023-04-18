Agencies can now secure mission critical information and national security systems with Okta for US Military via Carahsoft’s DoD ESI Contract

RESTON, Va., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its collaboration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), a leading independent Identity provider, to bring an expanded identity offering to market. Department of Defense (DoD) agencies can now access Okta for US Military via Carahsoft’s DoD ESI contract.

As of February 2023, with DISA’s authorization of its identity environment built exclusively for the DoD and approved mission partners, Okta is authorized as an identity service provider for IL5 applications. This authorization allows Okta’s DoD customers to procure identity services that meet DISA’s strict standards for cloud networks across the DoD.

As a result of Okta’s new DISA Authorization:

Okta for US Military is Cloud Access Point (CAP) connected and running as okta.mil

Okta for US Military is exclusively available to DoD-authorized tenants

Okta for US Military conditional Provisional Authorization (PA) no longer requires DoD CIO Exception Policy to procure and leverage

DoD PA permits the Okta IL4 FedCloud Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) to be used as an on-demand identity and access management service for DoD authorized IL5 environments

Carahsoft will serve as the distributor for Okta for US Military, offering the technology to government customers in the defense industrial base via Carahsoft’s existing contract vehicles. Okta for US Military is now available through Carahsoft’s DoD ESI contract.

“Okta’s new DISA Authorization permitting the IL4 solution to service IL5 applications is a key advancement in Okta’s mission to serve their DoD customers,” said Steve Jacyna, director of cyber at Carahsoft Technology Corp. “Carahsoft is honored to work with Okta to accelerate the delivery of identity services that will enable the secure transformation of DoD’s digital infrastructure.”

For more information on Okta solutions available through Carahsoft contracts, please visit this page. For specific information on Carahsoft’s DoD ESI contract, reference this page. You may access Okta for US Military’s PA in eMASS, package ID #44. Please contact the Okta team at okta@carahsoft.com, or 833-674-3990.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Media Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com