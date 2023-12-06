Innovative Data App Development and Deployment Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

MONTREAL and RESTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plotly, offering Dash Enterprise, the Low-Code Data App Platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Plotly’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s revolutionary data app development and deployment platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our offerings to the Public Sector,” said Jim McIntosh, Executive Chair at Plotly. “This partnership will enable Plotly to deliver the leading platform for developing actionable insights through data to Government agencies, empowering them to achieve their initiatives and drive digital transformation.”

Plotly stands at the forefront of facilitating data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling organizations around the world to efficiently build and deploy data apps. Plotly’s key offering, Dash Enterprise, allows Government and Public Sector organizations to harness the power of data with a comprehensive suite of top-tier development tools designed to visualize and interact with Python data from diverse sources swiftly and effortlessly. Its upcoming Dash Enterprise 5.2 release highlights the innovation the company is bringing to data science teams, with rapid production-ready apps, diverse app framework support and AI.

“We are excited to add Plotly’s innovative data application solutions to our portfolio,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “The Public Sector is tasked with managing massive amounts of sensitive data, and the availability of solutions that make the process of application development efficient is critical. By working with Plotly and our reseller partners, we empower organizations through access to secure, scalable data apps in Python that enhance their data science and analytics capabilities.”

Plotly’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4235 or Plotly@carahsoft.com; or register for a demo to see Plotly Dash Enterprise in action.

About Plotly

Plotly is a SOC 2-compliant software company that offers Dash Enterprise, a secure platform for building, deploying, and scaling data apps in Python. It enables the facilitation of data science and analytics workflows via a suite of features for developers, IT, and end business users. Full-stack apps that would require a front end, back end, and DevOps resources can be built and deployed in hours. For more information, visit https://plotly.com.

About Carahsoft’s AI & Machine Learning Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Portfolio features more than 80 solution providers. Carahsoft helps Government agencies connect with technology and industry partners who offer leading AI and ML capabilities to automate analytical processes, provide real-time access to information, derive meaningful insights from data and ultimately meet mission needs. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and ML solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

