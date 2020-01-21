Carahsoft and Secureworks Expand Partnership to Distribute Cybersecurity Solutions to Commercial Customers

New agreement makes managed network and endpoint security solutions from Secureworks available through Carahsoft to public and private sector customers

RESTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a leading cybersecurity company that keeps organizations safe in the digitally connected world, to distribute Secureworks’ managed network and endpoint security solutions to commercial organizations directly through Carahsoft and through the company’s reseller partners.

Carahsoft also serves as a master government aggregator for Secureworks, supporting all public sector business across Federal, state and local governments and education institutions. The new agreement marks a significant expansion in the companies’ partnership, allowing Carahsoft and its reseller partners to distribute to both public and private sector organizations within the United States, including healthcare institutions.

“Commercial and government organizations face the same dynamic threat landscape as large enterprises but don’t often have the global visibility to see emerging threats,” said Stuart Schielack, Secureworks Director of Global Channels. “As we invest in building out our channel programs, Secureworks is pleased to expand our relationship with Carashoft so both commercial and government customers can benefit from a network effect of protection made possible by the threat insights we gain from thousands of companies worldwide.”

Part of the Dell Technologies family of companies, Secureworks provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations of all sizes from cyber-attacks. The company’s portfolio features an array of subscription-based, managed and monitored security solutions in addition to real-time threat intelligence, incident response and governance, risk and compliance consulting services to meet the needs of the public and private sector. Secureworks’ solutions are backed by the expertise of its Counter Threat Unit™ research team and the global visibility that comes from protecting more than 4,000 customers in 50 countries.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Secureworks to include the commercial market,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director of the Secureworks Team at Carahsoft. “With our expertise in the cybersecurity space and expanded capabilities as a master aggregator, we look forward to working closely with Secureworks to provide both managed security services and professional services to their commercial customers and reseller partners.”

Secureworks cybersecurity solutions are available to the private sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. Public sector customers may access these solutions through the company’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and additional state and local contracts. For more information, contact the Secureworks team at Carahsoft at (888) 936-2246 or [email protected] .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Secureworks, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

