RESTON, Va., March 23, 2023

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by over 40 of its technology partners at Sea-Air-Space 2023, the Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. This event brings the U.S. defense industry, key military decision makers and technology leaders together for the largest maritime exposition in the U.S.

The conference sessions offer insight on various critical topics including building the nation’s future forces, defending maritime cyber networks, sharpening the military’s competitive edge, emerging trends and future Sea Services’ needs, and accelerating through education, research and technology. These sessions and networking opportunities enable stakeholders make vital connections and discuss the advancement of the Department of Defense (DoD) missions.

WHEN:

Monday-Wednesday, April 3-5, 2023

WHERE:

Gaylord National Convention Center

Prince George’s Exhibition Hall A-E

201 Waterfront Street

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion and booth will feature over 30 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #507 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

BlackBerry (#405) IronNet (#504) SentinelOne (#407) Box (#506) Palo Alto Networks (#602) Tanium (#503) Govini (#501) Rebellion Defense (#403) Veeam (#502) Hitachi Vantara (#508) Zscaler (#401)





Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#507):

Monday, April 3 Tuesday, April 4 Wednesday, April 5 Confluent VMware Panzura OnSolve Liquidware Siren Kinney Group Nexthink Nutanix Cohesity Systecon Security Compass Leostream Draganfly XIG Crossroads Innovation Zebra Puppet Appian Nuvolo Proven Optics Red Hat Security Scorecard Qualtrics Carahsoft DevSecOps Vertical





Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion:

Decision Lens (#1953) MuleSoft | Salesforce | Tableau (#1451) Snowflake (#3400) Dell (#812) ServiceNow (#149) SolarWinds (#3221) IBM (#337) Systecon (#948)





CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Capital Canopy – National Harbor, MD – register here.

Capital Canopy

165 Waterfront Street

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s Sea-Air-Space event site or contact Holly Anderson at (571) 662-4853 or SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com.

