WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider, will be joined by more than 30 technology partners at ViVE 2023. Developed by HLTH and CHIME, ViVE gathers progressive digital healthcare leaders across the public and private sector, business executives and technology experts from industry to advance the business of healthcare. The conference provides an opportunity for attendees to network, learn and discuss the intersection of fields and enabling technologies that fuel the healthcare sector and shape its future.

WHEN:

Sunday – Wednesday, March 26-29, 2023

WHERE:

Music City Center

201 Rep. John Lewis Way S

Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 30 technology partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), data management and storage solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #1620 and its vendor partners at the booths, meeting pods (MP), meeting cubes (MC) and viewing booth demo kiosks (VB) highlighted below.

Carahsoft Vendors Participating at ViVE:

Akamai (MP #2163)

Armis (#2516)

AWS (MC #1462)

Claroty (VB #2250-4)

Cloudera (#1620)

Collibra (#1620)

CrowdStrike (#2242)

Cynerio (#2427)

DocuSign

(MC #1266)

(MC #1266) Forge Rock (#920)

Google (VB #103 C)

HPE (MP #4 & 5, &

VB #101 C)

VB #101 C) Informatica

(VB #101 D) Juniper (#1439)

Kofax (MP #2665)

LexisNexis (#2033)

Microsoft (#1032)

Netskope

(VB #2256-9)

(VB #2256-9) Nexthink (#1620)

Nuance (MC #1557)

Nutanix (MC #1066)

Orion Health (#2220)

Palo Alto Networks (VB #2250-5)

Proofpoint (#1620 & #2036)

Red Hat (#1620)

Salesforce (#1842) SAP (#2320)

ServiceNow (#2450)

Snowflake

(MP #2165 &

VB #2102-10)

(MP #2165 & VB #2102-10) SolarWinds

(VB #v-2637)

(VB #v-2637) Twilio (#2504)

UiPath (#1750)

Veritas (#1620)

Virsec (VB #2250-10)

VMware (#1337)

Wolters Kluwer (#950)

Zscaler (#2335)

Carahsoft works with technology partners, resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide healthcare institutions with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company’s GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Kennedy Mott at (571) 662-3178 or the tradeshows team at vive@carahsoft.com.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT:

Additional Carahsoft is hosting the 2nd annual Opioid Task Force: Charity Golf Tournament in conjunction with IT vendor sponsors on March 26, 2023. Join healthcare CIOs from around the nation who will be participating in demonstration of their support. All proceeds go to the CHIME Opioid Task Force. For additional details and registration, visit the Carahsoft event page.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for Healthcare Institutions in the Public Sector and industry. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies and Healthcare and Education organizations. Working alongside our partners, Carahsoft serves as a leading IT distributor and provides access to Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and additional technologies focused on improving the overall quality, safety and efficiency of the health delivery system for patients and physicians.

