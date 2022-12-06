Provides Public Sector With Access to FedRAMP Authorized Adobe Experience Manager via AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) for U.S. Public Sector customers in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AEM is a FedRAMP-authorized comprehensive content management solution for building websites, mobile applications and forms, allowing government agencies to deliver modernized digital experiences. The listing offers the benefits of Carahsoft’s contract vehicles in offering customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud-based products and solutions in AWS Marketplace.

Carahsoft manages Adobe’s AWS Marketplace distribution, providing customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management. Carahsoft’s dedicated Adobe team of more than 130 sales, marketing, training and contract professionals work jointly with Adobe to support an extensive network of reseller and consulting partners committed to allowing government agencies to optimize their customer-facing applications while automating back-end processes.

“The launch of AEM in AWS Marketplace is a major opportunity for agencies seeking to advance and improve their online services in a secure, scalable way,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Adobe’s FedRAMP-authorized Experience Manager platform is tailored to the Public Sector’s security requirements. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to help agencies securely adopt and deploy modernized solutions that improve digital experiences for their citizens.”

Adobe Experience Manager capabilities include:

Content Management System – Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered content management system, built on a scalable, agile and secure system that allows users to create and manage digital experience across all channels.

Digital Asset Management – Cloud native digital asset management (DAM) built with automation and smart tools to rapidly source, adapt and deliver assets across audiences and channels.

Digital Enrollment – End-to-end digital documentation that simplifies the creation of responsive forms, allowing users to easily complete and securely e-sign, delivering a seamless journey from acquisition to retention.

Cloud Service – Modular architecture that automatically updates with the latest experience management innovations with built-in redundancy and proactive monitoring to keep the AEM environment up to date and secure.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) to AWS Marketplace,” said Bill Donellan, SeniorDirector of Public Sector at Adobe Systems. “Public Sector customers now have an additional and efficient method to purchase and implement AEM which can help them manage digital assets while gaining greater efficiencies around content management.”

As an AWS Distributor, Carahsoft works with a diverse group of AWS certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services, and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio also offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

With Adobe’s Experience Manager and AWS, Carahsoft provides U.S. Federal, State, Local and Education customers with an additional, streamlined path to procurement. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace listing, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

