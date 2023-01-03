Simplifying Public Sector with Access to Data Protection Solutions

RESTON, Va., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it is an AWS Distributor in the Federal industry for the Dell Technologies Data Protection solutions in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Availability in AWS Marketplace provides U.S. Public Sector customers with ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management. The listing includes Dell Data Protection solutions like Dell APEX Backup Services, Dell PowerProtect Data Manager, and Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery.

Carahsoft serves as a Dell Federal Distributor and AWS Marketplace Partner and AWS Distributor in the Federal space for Dell’s Data Protection solutions.

Dell APEX Backup Services allow customers the assurance that their workloads are protected, whether SaaS applications, endpoints, or hybrid workloads. Dell APEX Backup Services offer resiliency and fast upload to the cloud as well as features such as deduplication, centralized monitoring and management, and ransomware protection.

Dell PowerProtect Data Manager provides a modern data protection solution to data growth complexities and rising cyber threats with the benefits of operational simplicity, agility and flexibility. These data protection capabilities ensure smooth backup, management and recovery of data on-premises and in virtualized and cloud environments.

Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery identifies risks and attacks to customer data and isolates critical information to provide immunity and maintain data integrity. Customers also have access to analytics reports that utilize machine learning to offer further insight and mobilize the fast resumption of business operations.

“Data security and recovery are a top priority for our customers, and we are striving to make these solutions even more accessible through our vendor and reseller partners. We are excited to expand the availability of Dell Technologies Data Protection solutions by making these offerings available in AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The Public Sector now has additional access to options that deliver data management and backup capabilities more rapidly and securely than before.”

As a Dell Federal Distributor, Carahsoft works with a range of Dell-certified resellers, AWS Distributors, and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including professional, migration, support, and AWS products and services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers resources to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology. Carahsoft and its resellers remain dedicated to empowering Government customers with the vast capabilities of Dell’s solutions.

With Dell Data Protection Solutions and AWS, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to support government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace listings, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Multicloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com