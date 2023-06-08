Specialized Salesforce AppExchange Resource for Government Customers Now Available

RESTON, Va., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of the Carahsoft AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour Site. This innovative resource is tailored to Public Sector customers and partners to provide agencies with a comprehensive platform to explore and demo solutions. Carahsoft’s vendor partners featured on the site support Federal, State and Local, Education and Healthcare customers with unique procurement, security and regulatory needs.

Salesforce AppExchange, the largest enterprise cloud marketplace, hosts more than 7,000 ISV applications and certified consulting organizations. Recognizing the need for a specialized platform for Public Sector customers, Carahsoft has joined forces with Salesforce ISV Partners to create the AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour Site. The site enables Government Cloud Platform users to discover and explore specialized solutions at their own pace, across one intuitive self-guided tour site.

“Carahsoft and our partners’ commitment to the Public Sector motivates us to continuously innovate and address their specific needs,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The launch of our site is a significant step towards empowering Government customers with tailored Salesforce solutions that meet their specific requirements. We are excited to work with our vendor and reseller partners to provide a dedicated resource that delivers advanced efficiency, security and cost savings to our customers.”

By utilizing this resource, customers can enhance and customize their Salesforce experience while significantly reducing the cost of developing customer solutions from scratch. Customers can have peace of mind knowing their cloud is secure, as many of the solutions featured on the site are specifically designed for and Native within Salesforce. Key features of the Carahsoft AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour Site include:

Demo and discovery: Customers can learn how to leverage ISV’s to enhance their existing Cloud environment by exploring pre-built demo sites, and browsing solutions on their own terms. When ready, customers can take the next step by requesting a live demo, appointment, or quote all from one convenient site.

Customers can learn how to leverage ISV’s to enhance their existing Cloud environment by exploring pre-built demo sites, and browsing solutions on their own terms. When ready, customers can take the next step by requesting a live demo, appointment, or quote all from one convenient site. Seamless procurement options : Once the customer has identified solutions they are interested in, the Carahsoft AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tours site offers a streamlined procurement process. With just a click of a button, users can access procurement options and detailed contract information for a quick and compliant procurement.

“The AppExchange enables Salesforce customers to focus on the services and delivering the services they’re responsible for delivering, not developing, maintaining and operating a stack on their own,” said Tom Guido, Vice President of Customer Success, U.S. Federal and Canada Public Sector at Salesforce.

The platform showcases a range of solutions from Carahsoft’s vendor partners available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Government agencies can leverage additional tools and integrations through Carahsoft’s technology partners to further enhance their Salesforce deployments.

To explore the Salesforce AppExchange Public Sector Guided Tour Site and learn more about the available Salesforce solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/appexchange-public-sector-guided-tours or contact salesforceISV@Carahsoft.com or (833) 478-1740.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com