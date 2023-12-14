Enabling streamlined access to CloudBees Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools for enhanced IT operations in the DoD

RESTON, Va., and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, has been named a vendor on the Carahsoft-awarded Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA). The BPA is signed for a four-year period of performance through September 4, 2027.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will provide cybersecurity software products, which include software licenses, subscriptions, maintenance, support and services from CloudBees to support Information Technology (IT) operations across the DoD enterprise.

“We are pleased to be part of Carahsoft’s recent DoD ESI blanket purchase agreement,” said Michael Wright, Senior Director, Public Sector at CloudBees. “This agreement will enable CloudBees to expand our relationship with DoD and enable them to speed up the delivery of secure, compliant software using the latest technologies.”

CloudBees’ robust DevSecOps solutions empower DoD agencies to expedite software delivery, foster collaboration and ensure the rapid and secure deployment of mission-critical applications. With end-to-end automation of continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, DoD agencies can swiftly adapt to evolving technology landscapes while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. As a recognized leader in the industry, CloudBees is poised to redefine the way that government agencies within the Department of Defense approach software delivery, enabling agencies to remain at the forefront of innovation and equipping them to tackle emerging challenges.

CloudBees software solutions are available under the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-23-A-0049 awarded to Carahsoft Technology Corp. in accordance with the company’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Contract. Under the Agreement, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide CloudBees software, maintenance, support, services, and training to the DoD, U.S. Intelligence Community and Coast Guard. To learn more about CloudBees ESI offerings, reach out to the Carahsoft team at (877) 742-8468 or CloudBees@carahsoft.com.

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)

DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services. Additional information about the DoD ESI can be found at www.esi.mil.

About CloudBees

CloudBees provides the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, enabling them to continuously innovate in an application and experience-first world. CloudBees enables organizations to deliver scalable, compliant, governed, and secure software from code to customer.

CloudBees was founded in 2010 and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Visit www.cloudbees.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

