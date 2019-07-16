Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum Featuring FedRAMP Solutions and Successes in Washington D.C., July 24, 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Keynote Speakers Include: Congressman Gerry Connolly; Suzette Kent, Federal CIO, OMB; and Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, GSA

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC) are proud to host the Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum featuring FedRAMP solutions and successes 7 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the JW Marriott in Washington D.C.

Numerous government agencies have achieved remarkable progress in the adoption of cloud. During presentations and panel discussions, government and industry leaders will share these stories, focusing on how agencies are leveraging the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to speed and secure cloud migrations.

The event will also feature the FedRAMP Marketplace Technology Showcase, a valuable networking and market research tool for government IT practitioners. This immersive technological learning experience features more than 40 Carahsoft vendors whose solutions are FedRAMP Ready, In-Process and Authorized.

WHO:

FedRAMP leaders, government executives and industry experts will discuss best practices for leveraging FedRAMP to secure agency cloud migrations and navigating the authorization process for cloud services offerings. Invited government speakers and panelists include (view complete agenda here):

  • Congressman Gerry Connolly
  • Suzette Kent, Federal CIO, Office of Management and Budget
  • Anil Cheriyan, Director & Deputy Commissioner, Technology Transformation Services, General Services Administration (GSA)
  • Ashley Mahan, Acting Director of FedRAMP, GSA
  • Dana Deasy, CIO, Department of Defense
  • Douglas Perry, Deputy CIO, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
  • Gundeep Ahluwalia, CIO, Department of Labor
  • Luis Coronado, CISO, Department of Homeland Security
  • 3PAO Panelists: Corey Clements, Director, Security Program Services, SecureIT; Gary Guercio, Managing Principal, FedRAMP & Assessment Services, Coalfire Systems Inc.; Stephen Halbrook, Principal, Schellman & Company, LLC

Vendors sponsoring and participating in the event include:

  • Acquia
  • Adobe Inc.
  • Akamai Technologies
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Axon Enterprise, Inc.
  • BlackBerry Limited
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • CoSo Cloud LLC
  • Databricks
  • Dell/Virtustream
  • Dell Boomi
  • DocuSign Inc.
  • Druva
  • Effectual, Inc.
  • FireEye, Inc.
  • Google Cloud
  • Granicus
  • Hootsuite Inc.
  • Ivanti
  • Lookout, Inc.
  • McAfee, LLC
  • Okta, Inc.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
  • Project Hosts, Inc.
  • Qualtrics®
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • SAP NS2
  • Seagate Technology LLC
  • ServiceNow
  • Slack Technologies, Inc.
  • Smartsheet Inc.
  • Snowflake Inc.
  • Splunk Inc.
  • Valimail
  • VMware, Inc.
  • Zscaler, Inc.

WHEN:

7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019

A networking reception will follow the closing keynote at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

JW Marriott, Washington D.C.
1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20004
Directions and Information

REGISTER:

The forum agenda and registration are available on the Carahsoft-ATARC Federal Cloud Marketplace Forum website. The event is free for all government and academic attendees. Contact Julia Warnock at (703) 581-6612 or [email protected] for more information.

ISC2 members are eligible to earn eight (8) CPE credits for attending.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

