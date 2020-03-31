Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Carahsoft Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Education IT Products and Services

Carahsoft Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Education IT Products and Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Contract award makes more than 40 leading software solutions available to public sector organizations throughout the State of Texas

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract for Education IT products and services on behalf of the State of Texas.  This award makes these solutions available to education institutions, state and local government agencies, public safety organizations, healthcare institutions, qualifying non-profits, and additional public entities and authorized resellers.

“We are excited to secure our first DIR contract tailored to meeting the needs of higher education and K-12 institutions,” said Robert R. Moore, Executive Vice President at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are ready to support educators as they work to optimize their IT delivery methods and help students and teachers leverage the latest technology to promote learning and collaboration.”

Education products and services are available from the following solutions providers:

  • Acquia, Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Appsian
  • Arista Networks, Inc.
  • BeyondTrust Corporation
  • BlackBerry Limited
  • BlackBerry Cylance
  • Box Inc.
  • ClearCube Technology, Inc.
  • CloudSAFE, Ltd.
  • Databricks
  • Denodo Technologies
  • DocuSign Inc.
  • EnterpriseDB Corporation
  • ExtraHop Networks
  • FireEye, Inc.
  • Gigamon, Inc.
  • HyTrust, Inc.
  • Imperva, Inc.
  • Imprivata, Inc.
  • Infoblox, Inc.
  • ITAD Limited
  • VMware, Inc.
  • Ivanti
  • Kofax, Inc.
  • Liquidware Labs, Inc.
  • McAfee
  • Micro Focus
  • New Relic, Inc.
  • Nlyte Software
  • Nutanix
  • Okta, Inc.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
  • Planet Technologies
  • Puppet
  • Red Hat, Inc.
  • RSA
  • Rubrik
  • Secureworks, Inc.
  • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
  • Symantec (D.B.A. Broadcom Inc.)
  • Teradici Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • UiPath
  • Veritas
  • Zscaler, Inc.

Carahsoft also provides the State of Texas with access to certified Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) and Small Businesses that are Carahsoft Authorized Fulfillment Partners.  This enables state agencies to fulfill annual HUBZone goals.

Carahsoft’s Education IT solutions are available under DIR Contract Number DIR-TSO-4444. Carahsoft holds five additional Texas DIR contracts offering products and services including data management and networking equipment, emergency preparedness hardware, law enforcement products, software-as-a-service products and services, and Google products and services. For more information, contact Kai Hollenhorst at (703) 230-7536 or [email protected].

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a Texas DIR contract and The Quilt Master Service Agreement holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping public sector agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.