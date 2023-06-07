Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) Program Streamlines Procurement for VMware to Improve Mission Outcomes

RESTON, Va., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that VMware has been added to Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) program in the AWS Marketplace , which combines the benefits of the Private Offers feature from Amazon Web Services (AWS) along with Carahsoft’s contract vehicles to provide customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud-based products and solutions in the AWS Marketplace.

The DSOR program through Carahsoft streamlines procurement for Government agencies, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as VMware. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

VMware Cross-Cloud services is a portfolio of cloud services that delivers a unified and simplified way to build, operate, access and better secure any application. With Cross-Cloud services, Public Sector customers are able to enable modern application development and delivery, accelerate cloud transformation; and empower a hybrid and distributed workforce more securely.

Carahsoft serves as VMware’s largest Public Sector distributor, and VMware’s cloud-based products and solutions are now available in the AWS Marketplace through DSOR Private Offers only. Today these include the following which will continue to expand:

VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud – Helps to migrate agencies’ workloads to the cloud faster and at a lower cost. VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud has both FedRAMP High JAB authorization and DISA Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization.

– Helps to migrate agencies’ workloads to the cloud faster and at a lower cost. VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud has both FedRAMP High JAB authorization and DISA Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization. VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery/Ransomware Recovery – Offers accelerated ransomware recovery with minimal data loss, delivered as an end-to-end, integrated, and easy-to-use SaaS solution.

– Offers accelerated ransomware recovery with minimal data loss, delivered as an end-to-end, integrated, and easy-to-use SaaS solution. VMware SD-WAN – Improves enterprise and cloud application performance over internet and hybrid WAN, while simplifying deployments and reducing costs.

– Improves enterprise and cloud application performance over internet and hybrid WAN, while simplifying deployments and reducing costs. VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer – Provides automated software upgrades, proactive support for faster resolution of faults detected, vulnerabilities, and capacity recommendations with minimal disruption to help ensure application availability, security, and responsiveness.

– Provides automated software upgrades, proactive support for faster resolution of faults detected, vulnerabilities, and capacity recommendations with minimal disruption to help ensure application availability, security, and responsiveness. VMware Aria Universal Suite – Delivers hybrid-cloud automation, cross-cloud visibility, operations and performance management, cloud financial management, and security and governance.

– Delivers hybrid-cloud automation, cross-cloud visibility, operations and performance management, cloud financial management, and security and governance. VMware Tanzu – Enables agencies to build, run and manage modern apps on any cloud to continuously deliver value to customers.

– Enables agencies to build, run and manage modern apps on any cloud to continuously deliver value to customers. VMware Carbon Black – Empowers agencies to see and stop more attacks with a cloud native endpoint and workload protection platform that adapts to their environment and the evolving threat landscape.

“We are thrilled to announce that Carahsoft can help public sector customers more easily consume VMware Cross-Cloud services through the AWS Marketplace,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to providing our customers with the flexibility and scalability needed to accelerate their digital transformation journey, and we look forward to helping additional Public Sector customers migrate their workloads to the cloud.”

“VMware Cross-Cloud services enable organizations to adopt a more consistent-, secure-, and cost-efficient cloud-smart approach,” said Jennifer Chronis, Vice President, Public Sector at VMware. “With VMware Cross-Cloud services, public sector organizations can both invest in digital innovation and growth while safeguarding against rampant cloud spend, inefficient operations, and an increasingly complex threat landscape. With this announcement, Carahsoft is making it easier for our mutual customers to purchase and deploy VMware Cross-Cloud services to support their VMware and AWS environments.”

Carahsoft is also a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner Program (PSP) and works with a group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution on AWS, including professional services, migration services, and other infrastructure services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

Through AWS Marketplace, Carahsoft Federal, State, Local, and Education customers will now have an additional option to support Public Sector purchases. Please contact awsmp@carahsoft.com .

