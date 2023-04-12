More Than 30 Technology Providers Showcase Solutions in Carahsoft Demo Booth #2221

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, and more than 90 of its technology partners will be participating at HIMSS23, the Global Health Conference & Exhibition at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. This health information technology event gathers 40,000+ healthcare, Public Sector, and IT professionals throughout the global health ecosystem to network, learn from educational sessions and discover innovative health tech solutions to enhance the way they serve their customers.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Thursday, April 18-20, 2023

WHERE:

McCormick Place

2301 S King Dr.

Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft’s demo booth will feature more than 30 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #2221 and more than 60 of its vendor partners at the booths and meeting pods (MP) highlighted below.

Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#2221):

Tuesday, April 18 Wednesday, April 19 Thursday, April 20 VMware

Acquia

Lookout

CyberRes|Micro Focus

ServiceNow

John Snow Labs

Genesys

Trellix

Riverbed

Red Hat

SolarWinds

Cetripetal VMware

Team Cymru

Splunk

Acalvio

Zebra

Menlo Security

Kion

WalkMe

Zoom

GitLab

Axonius

Adobe VMware

Akamai

Immuta

Glasswall

Granicus

Talend

NetImpact Strategies

OwnBackup

Yext

Rubrik

Intrusion

Wasabi

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Participating at HIMSS:

Arista Networks

(#4112)

(#4112) Armis (#2276)

AWS (#2056)

Bamboo Health

(#7943)

(#7943) Cloudera

Collibra, Inc. (#2472)

Confluent (#2479)

Conga (#3815)

CRITICALSTART

(#4309-14)

(#4309-14) CrowdStrike (#4327)

Cynerio (#4331)

Databricks (#6822)

DocuSign (#4564)

Dell (#1225)

EnterpriseDB (#3680)

Elastic (#4270)

Everbridge (MP

#2291)

#2291) Forescout (#4333)

FormAssembly

(#2917)

(#2917) Formstack (#7510)

Fortinet (#873)

Genesys (#7946-83) Google (#7532)

Hewlett Packard

Enterprise (#448)

Enterprise (#448) IBM (#2681)

ID.me (#3375)

Ixlayer (MP #3186)

Juniper Networks

(#2613)

(#2613) Leidos (#1221)

LexisNexis (MP

#3487)

#3487) Microsoft (#1201)

MuleSoft (#2606)

Netskope

Nuance

Communications

(#912)

Communications (#912) Oracle Health (#921)

Otava (#4309-15)

OutSystems (#4104)

Palo Alto Networks

(#7915)

(#7915) PatientPoint (#4017)

Poly (#8307)

Proofpoint (#145)

Pure Storage (#2038)

Red Hat (#7946-54) Redis (#3959)

Rubrik (#4317)

SailPoint (#4324)

Salesforce (#7721)

SambaNova Systems

(#6009-30)

(#6009-30) Samsung (#2806)

SentinelOne (#4314)

ServiceNow (#3609)

Skyhigh Security

(#4309-36)

(#4309-36) Slack (#2606)

Snowflake (# 8115)

Tableau (#2606)

ThreatLocker (#4328)

Trend Micro

Twilio (#3867)

UiPath (#7140)

Veritas Technologies

(#7906)

(#7906) VMware (MP #1886)

Wolters Kluwer

(#431)

(#431) Zebra (#2651)

Zoom (MP #3488)

Zscaler (#4323)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft for an after-hours networking reception from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Great Lakes Ballroom Marriott Marquis Chicago – register here.

Great Lakes Ballroom Marriott Marquis Chicago

2121 S. Prairie Ave,

Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS event site or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at (571) 662-4946 or HIMSS@carahsoft.com.

