Carahsoft Expands Access to IT Asset Management and Cybersecurity Solutions for U.S. Department of Defense

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company awarded second blanket purchase agreement to deliver software, services and training to Government

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been awarded a new Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in accordance with the company’s General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule contract. This BPA (N66001-21-A-0031) joins Carahsoft’s previous BPA (N66001-19-A-0120) to expand the DoD’s access to asset management and cybersecurity solutions.

Under the agreements, Carahsoft and authorized reseller partners will jointly provide software, software maintenance support, information technology professional services and training to the DoD, U.S. intelligence community and Coast Guard from the following solutions providers:

BPA N66001-19-A-0120:

  • BeyondTrust Corporation
  • CloudBolt Software, Inc.
  • DataLocker Inc.
  • HyTrust, Inc.
  • Ivanti
  • Micro Focus Government Solutions
  • Nlyte Software
  • Nutanix
  • Oblong Industries
  • Recorded Future, Inc.
  • SafeNet Assured Technologies
  • ServiceNow
  • Splunk Inc.
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Zscaler, Inc.

BPA N66001-21-A-0031:

  • Decision Lens
  • Denodo Technologies
  • FireEye, Inc.
  • Fornetix, Inc
  • Flexera
  • Sonatype Inc.
  • PacketViper
  • RSA Security LLC

“Carahsoft and our vendor partners are honored to support the DoD and intelligence sector with advanced technology to protect their data and improve performance,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “These BPAs enable our government customers to better access the critical capabilities offered by over 20 solutions providers and our reseller partners.”

The agreements support the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and are intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms, and evaluating offers.

Asset management software solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-19-A-0120 and Blanket Purchase Agreement N66001-21-A-0031 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Carahsoft IT Asset Management BPA team at (703) 889-9878 or [email protected].

About the DoD Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI)
DoD ESI is an official DoD initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) to lead in the establishment and management of enterprise COTS IT agreements, assets, and policies. DoD ESI lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware, and services.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
[email protected]

