Carahsoft Expands Availability of Forescout’s Platform to Government Organizations in Canada

Sept. 28, 2021

Forescout provides the technology and roadmap to implement a Zero Trust framework

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Forescout to provide enterprise-class visibility and control to all levels of the Government of Canada, including federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown corporations.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will leverage its Software Licensing Supply Arrangement (SLSA) Contract, held through Public Services and Procurement in Canada, to distribute Forescout products and services. Carahsoft will work with its reseller partners in Canada to offer additional contracts to support new Public Sector customers and broaden the availability of Forescout solutions.

“Forescout has been working with the US government as a foundational cybersecurity provider through its Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation (CDM) and Comply-to-Connect (C2C) contracts. We provide real-time and continuous discovery, assessment and governance to allow organizations to achieve visibility and control of all devices across their heterogeneous network,” said Tamer Baker, Global Government Chief Technology Officer, Forescout. “Extending our partnership with Carahsoft will provide deeper security awareness within the Canadian government and a clear roadmap to a zero-trust framework.”

Forescout aligns the network reality with security frameworks by providing the most comprehensive cybersecurity platform for visibility and control of all network-connected devices. It then assesses and manages risk based on the vulnerabilities and threats and enforces segmentation and compliance of every connected device.

Implementing zero trust does not stop at the data center or with applications. It is about securing everything, everywhere. Forescout helps agencies adopt a NIST 800-207-based Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) established on best practices, from identifying, continuously monitoring, and controlling connected assets to orchestrating security across your enterprise.

“We are proud of this new contract with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and look forward to bringing Forescout into the Canadian marketplace,” said Alex Whitworth, who leads the Forescout Team at Carahsoft. “Our team and Forescout partners look forward to building out a focused Public Sector program to bring the benefits of the Forescout platform to all levels of the Canadian government. We will leverage our experience supporting the U.S. Department of Defense Comply-to-Connect program as we support the Canadian Federal Government.”

Forescout’s zero trust solutions are now available to the Canadian Public Sector through Carahsoft’s SLSA Contract #EN578-100808/417/EE and the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Forescout Canada team at (833)-FSCT-GOV or [email protected]

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange
703-230-7434
[email protected]

