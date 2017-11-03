Breaking News
Carahsoft Hosts 2017 Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference November 15 in Washington, D.C.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, is proud to host the 2017 Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference. The one-day conference will feature sessions built to enhance the public sector’s understanding of Adobe solutions for agency projects and missions and will include hands-on sessions for end-users.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how Adobe is transforming agencies’ processes for securely creating, managing, delivering and optimizing personalized digital experiences across platforms.

WHO:
Industry and government thought leaders will discuss public sector initiatives and demonstrate Adobe solutions and use cases. The agenda will include presentations from roadmap makers in Adobe Public Sector, discussions from government leaders around digital transformation in the public sector, in-depth user sessions on Adobe solutions that can improve missions and a technology lounge for one-on-one product discussions.  

Michael Hermus, Chief Technology Officer for the Department of Homeland Security*, has been invited to deliver the government keynote around his experiences with public sector initiatives and trends. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from a panel of public sector leaders. Speakers and session leaders include:

  • Christen Geiler, Management & Program Analyst, Office of the Assistant of Secretary for Public Affairs, Digital, Health and Human Services
  • Kerry Lenahan, Digital Services Expert, Department of Veterans Affairs*
  • Karen Terrell, Vice President of Americas Public Sector, Adobe
  • Paul Gilbertson, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Steve Gottwals, Technical Director, Security Solutions, Adobe
  • Melanie Megregian, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Dean Pianta, Solution Manager, Adobe
  • Greg Reeder, Head of Industry Strategy & Marketing, Government, Adobe
  • Yasir Saleem, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Elliot Sedegah, Group Product Marketing Manager, AEM Assets, Adobe
  • Patrick Smith, CEO, EnvolveMEDIA LLC
  • Tom Suder, Founder, Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC)
  • Michael Towles, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe
  • Jeffrey Young, Solution Consultant Manager, Adobe

*Speaker pending agency approval

This year’s conference is sponsored by 4Point, 6D Global, Eliquo, Emergent, Engage Systems, EnvolveMEDIA, Fig Leaf, Information Analysis Incorporated (IAI), Lima Consulting, SIRC, ThinkB!G.LearnSmart and ThinkSmart.

WHEN:
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

WHERE:
Washington Marriott Marquis
901 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20001
Directions

REGISTER:
To register, click here. The agenda and more information about the event is available here. The event is complimentary for all government attendees. Call 877-992-3623 or email [email protected] for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Adobe, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:
Mary Lange
703-431-8485
[email protected]

