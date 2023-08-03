RESTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be hosting its inaugural DevSecOps Conference at the Renaissance Washington D.C. Downtown Hotel on Thursday, August 17th. The event will gather Government and industry leaders for a day of technology demos, presentations and networking to explore new updates in the field and collaborate on DevSecOps solutions.

The educational sessions will explore topics such as:

MultiCloud & Cloud Native Applications

Security & Compliance

Application Development

Continuous Integration (CI) & Continuous Delivery (CD)

Authority to Operate (ATO)

Kubernetes

Day 0, 1 and 2 Operations

Software Factories

Attendees are invited to join for a networking reception at the hotel from 4 – 5 p.m. following the event.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 17, 2023

7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Renaissance Washington D.C. Downtown Hotel

999 9th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

There will also be an online viewing option.

WHO:

The event features panel discussions and presentations by Government leaders, system integrators and industry experts including:

Anwar Chirakkattil, Chief Technology Officer, Kobayashi Maru, USSF/SSC

Bonnie Evangelista, Senior Procurement Executive, Tradewinds Execution Lead, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence

Bryon Kroger, Chief Executive Officer, Rise8

David Sperbeck, DevSecOps Capability Lead, GDIT

Donald “Chee” Gansberger, Software Director, AFWERX Autonomy Prime

Ian Eishen, Director, Global Public Sector, Aalyria

Jessy McDermott, Partner Solution Architect, Aqua

John Gozzi, Tanzu Solution Engineering Lead – Public Sector, VMware

Joseph (Mike) McWilliams, Director of Staff and Acquisition Program, Department of the Air Force Office of Small Business

Matt Schmidt, Public Sector Sales Director, Veeam

Paul Puckett, Chief Technology Officer, Clarity Innovations

Dr. Stephen Magill, Vice President of Product Innovation, Sonatype

TJ Rowe, Vice President of Sales, Second Front

Tyler Sweatt, Chief Executive Officer, Second Front

The conference is sponsored by the following industry and reseller partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their booths to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives or learn about procurement of solutions from Carahsoft’s vendors and reseller network.

• Aqua • Flosum • Red Hat • Atlassian • ForgeRock • Rise8 • AWS • GitLab • Second Front • CloudBees • Invicti • Security Compass • Contrast Security • Katalon • Sonatype • Dynatrace • LaunchDarkly • Veeam • Elastic • OpenText Cybersecurity • Veracode • EnterpriseDB • VMware

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference details can be found on the DevSecOps Conference website. Register for the event here. Attendees are eligible to receive up to six continuing professional education (CPE) credits. For more information contact the DevSecOps Team at (571) 591-6050 or DevSecOps@carahsoft.com.

