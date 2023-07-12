RESTON, Va., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 25 of its technology partners at the Splunk .conf23 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Named after .config files, Splunk’s annual conference brings together IT leaders, security and DevOps industry partners to discuss the latest developments in technology, participate in educational sessions and network with peers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with live demonstrations and experiment with Splunk and Carahsoft partner solutions.

Gary Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer at Splunk, will be the opening keynote speaker, discussing resilience and security as well as the latest research on defending against evolving threats. In addition, Steele will be announcing the nominees and winners for the Splunk partner awards. The second keynote session will build on the topic of digital resilience from a product perspective featuring industry leaders’ insights on being prepared to assess and respond to any threat. Product presentations will display the technology in action.

WHEN:

Monday-Thursday, July 17-20, 2023

WHERE:

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner demo pavilion will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, big data, DevSecOps, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #P403 and the vendor partners and resellers highlighted below.

Partners Demoing with Carahsoft (#P403): Tuesday, July 18 Wednesday, July 19 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Axonius • Horizon3.ai • Okta • Inspira • Zscaler • SP6 • Carahsoft • Vectra AI

Additional Carahsoft Partners and Resellers at the Event: • Accenture (#Z502) • GreyNoise (#M103) • Recorded Future (#T310) • Amazon Web Services (#Z501) • GuidePoint Security (#M108) • Rhondos (#G208) • Aura Asset Intelligence (#M113) • HPE (#T304) • SAP (#MR3) • Check Point (#M111) • Hurricane Labs (#M122) • SP6 (#M107) • Corelight (#M116) • Optiv (#G204) • SpyCloud (#PZ08) • Deepwatch (#G202) • Pure Storage (#T309) • Tenable (#M106) • Deloitte (#G206) • Qmulos (#G205) • ThreatLocker (#M104) • Google (#P402) • RavenTek Solutions Partners (#PZ203)

Several Carahsoft vendors will be speaking at theater sessions, including RavenTek on July 18 at 11 a.m. and NuHarbor Security on July 19 at 2 p.m.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, at CHICA Las Vegas. Register for the event here.

CHICA Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd Ste 106,

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s Splunk .conf23 event page or contact:

Danielle Wade – (703) 871-8651 or Danielle.Wade@carahsoft.com

Alexander Souvannavong – (571) 662-4957 or Alexander.Souvannavong@carahsoft.com

