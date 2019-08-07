Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at DoDIIS 2019 in Tampa, Florida, August 18-21, 2019

RESTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 45 technology partners in its pavilion at the 2019 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference. The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) will bring together experts and innovators from the military, industry, government and academia to share their unique insights on this year’s conference theme: Resiliency, Redundancy and Security: Adapting to Asymmetric Threats. There will be numerous learning opportunities throughout the event, including daily speakers, breakout sessions, and subject matter expert panels and networking sessions.

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will showcase a range of solutions, including products and services from industry experts in FedRAMP, data visualization, analytics, cybersecurity, AI, machine learning, virtualization and IT modernization.

Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth 301 and our vendor partners at the booths highlighted below. Also join us for a networking reception from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Tampa Marriott Water Street.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors:

Adobe Inc. (#310)

Alteryx (#219)

ASG Technologies Group Inc. (#217)

Atlassian (#312)

Axway (#313)

BeyondTrust Corporation (#117)

BlackBerry Cylance (#211)

Blancco Technology Group (#220)

Bromium, Inc. (#206)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (#203)

Databricks (#221)

Denodo Technologies (#210)

Diffeo (#118)

Expanse, Inc. (#314)

ExtraHop Networks (#315)

F5 Networks Inc. (#311)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (#317)

FireEye, Inc. (#320)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (#201)

Saviynt (#120)

Sayari Analytics, LLC (#122)

Splunk, Inc. (#316)

Tableau Software (#302)

Teradici Corporation (#218)

Thales eSecurity (#215) Forescout Technologies Inc.(#322)

Gigamon (#318)

Google Cloud (#410)

Hootsuite Media Inc. (#323)

Infinera Corporation (#223)

Infoblox (#319)

Kofax Inc. (#116)

Mulesoft, LLC (#216)

nCipher Security, LLC. (#202)

NCS Technologies (#218)

New Relic, Inc. (#204)

Nutanix (#213)

OPSWAT, Inc. (#119)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (#304)

Pivotal Software, Inc. (#416)

Radiant Logic Inc. (#205)

Red Hat, Inc. (#420)

SafeNet AT (#121)

ThreatQuotient, Inc. (#214)

Trustwave Government Solutions (#212)

UiPath (#200)

Venafi (#321)

Veritas (#300)

VMware, Inc. (#418)

Carahsoft Vendor Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#301):

BlackBag Technologies, Inc.

DarkOwl, LLC

EnterpriseDB

Immersive Wisdom®

Imperva, Inc.

Kyndi® Lookout, Inc.

Micro Focus Government Solutions

Nuvolo

SAP NS2

SketchUp by Trimble, Inc.

SwiftStack, Inc.

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting at the Event:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Anomali

Arista Networks, Inc.

Basis Technology Corporation

Boeing

Cloudera, Inc.

Confluent, Inc.

Corelight, Inc.

Dell EMC

Exabeam

GitLab

LexisNexis

MarkLogic Corporation McAfee, LLC

MongoDB, Inc.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Recorded Future, Inc.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Solarwinds Inc.

Symantec Corporation

ThoughtSpot, Inc.

Transunion

TrendMicro Inc.

Trifacta

Virtru Corporation

Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available via the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

WHEN:

Sunday – Wednesday, August 18-21, 2019

WHERE:

Tampa Convention Center

333 S Franklin Street

Tampa, Florida 33602

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

For more information on Carahsoft’s Partner Pavilion, contact Lindsay Toma at (703) 673-3553, email [email protected] , or visit Carahsoft’s DoDIIS event site .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

