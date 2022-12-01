RESTON, Va., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 60 technology partners in its pavilion at DoDIIS Worldwide 2022. Hosted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), DoDIIS will bring together experts and innovators from the military, industry, government and academia to share their unique insights on this year’s conference theme: Transcending Strategic Competitors Through Innovation, Adaptation, and Collaboration. The conference is designed to bring together these stakeholders to forge relationships and offer numerous learning opportunities throughout the event, including daily speakers, breakout sessions, subject matter expert panels and networking sessions.

WHO:

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature 60 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, big data and customer experience solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #601 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#601): Tuesday, December 13 Wednesday, December 14 Thursday, December 15 • Anjuna • Anjuna • Anjuna • Domino • Anomali • XIG Crossroad Innovation Group, LLC | Device Authority • GitLab • Dark Owl • Dark Owl • Govini • HackerOne • HPE • Lookout • Jumio • Orbital Insight • Orbital Insight • Orbital Insight • Rubrik • Red Hat • Rubrik • Scale AI • SAP NS2 • Trimble Sketchup • Security Scorecard

Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Emerging AI & Cyber Booth (#600): Tuesday, December 13 Wednesday, December 14 Thursday, December 15 • Chooch.AI • Chooch.AI • Vantiq • Domino • Kyndi • Lilt

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Vendors: • Acalvio (#321) • F5 (#609) • SailPoint (#301) • Alteryx (#416) • Fidelis Cybersecurity (#518) • Securonix (#400) • Atlassian (#512) • Flexera (#419) • SentinelOne (#307) • AWS Wickr (#322) • Gigamon (#506) • ServiceNow (#614) • BeyondTrust (#622) • greymatter.io (#522) • Siren (#402) • Blackberry (#409) • GreyNoise (#408) • Skuid (#223) • Blackbird.AI (#315) • Infinera (#514) • Spire (#318) • CalypsoAI (#407) • Infoblox (#523) • Splunk (#712) • Cellebrite (#303) • Instabase (#309) • Tenable (#415) • Censys (#219) • IronNet (#423) • Thales (#613) • CloudBees (#412) • Jumio (#420) • VAST Data (#521) • Cloudera (#615) • Kofax (#517) • Vectra (#515) • Collibra (#611) • Liquibase (#413) • Venafi (#708) • Cribl (#313) • LiveAction (#320) • Veritas (#612) • DataLocker (#620) • Ocient (#317) • VMware (#710) • Denodo (#513) • OPSWAT (#520) • Waterfall (#422) • DevSecOps (#218) • Proofpoint (#421) • WillCo Tech (#414) • Ecylpsium (#406) • Red Hat (#606) • Zoom (#507) • Entrust (#509) • Salesforce: Tableau/Slack/MuleSoft (#401) • Zscaler (#500) • Exabeam (#323) • Exterro (#221) • ExtraHop (#508)





Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Exhibiting Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion: • Adobe (#229) • Forescout (#1209) • Palo Alto Networks (#1050) • Aqua Security (#1211) • Government Acquisitions (GAI) (#1412) • Ping Identity (#1619) • AWS (#1029) • HashiCorp (#750) • Progress (#1312) • Bastille (#1207) • HCL Software (#943) • QTS Data Centers (#1117) • Broadcom (#905) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (#329) • Rapid7 (#440) • Chainalysis (#1419) • IBM (#1121) • Riverbed (#1621) • ClearShark (#1140) • Informatica (#851) • SambaNova (#1142) • Confluent (#235) • Jacobs (#855) • Saviynt (#434) • Contrast Security (#1315) • Liqid (#1344) • Sayari (#1015) • CrowdStrike (#1208) • Magnet Forensics (#1149) • Snowflake (#1309) • CyberArk (#1406) • Mandiant (#335) • SolarWinds (#1135) • Dataiku (#1523) • MarkLogic (#841) • Sonatype (#1106) • Delinea (#1642) • MFGS (#1017) • Tanium (#1242) • Dell Technologies (#1413) • Microsoft (#1219) • Telos Corporation (#1350) • Digial.ai (#941) • Neo4j (#1001) • TransUnion (#1051) • DocuSign (#1151) • Netskope (#1518) • Trend Micro (#444) • DTech Apps by Discover Technologies (#123) • Ntrepid (#1200) • Tricentis (#1435) • Elastic (#1216) • Nutanix (#1537) • UiPath (#1421) • EDB (#119) • Okta (#1241) • Virsec (#538) • Finch Computing (#1248) • OnSolve (#437) • Virtru (#1137) • Flashpoint (#1243) • Oracle (#909) • Forcepoint (#1007)

To view the Carahsoft Partner Pavilion floorplan, click here. To view the full DoDIIS floorplan, click here.

Carahsoft works with resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide Government agencies with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available via the company’s GSA Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, DoD ESI BPA, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

WHEN – CONFERENCE DATES:

Monday – Thursday, December 12-15, 2022

WHERE – CONFERENCE LOCATION:

Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center

900 E Market St,

San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Marriot Rivercenter-Ballroom.

Marriott Rivercenter Ballroom

101 Bowie St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

In addition, Carahsoft is hosting a partner lounge throughout the conference at booth #502. This offers all Carahsoft partners a complimentary space to conduct meetings throughout the event.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Michael Shrader at (703) 871-8514, the tradeshows team at dodiis@carahsoft.com, or visit Carahsoft’s DoDIIS event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

