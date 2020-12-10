Breaking News
Carahsoft Named 2020 Federal Distributor of the Year

Company Recognized for Outstanding Public Sector Business Performance

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named the 2020 Federal Distributor of the Year by Dell Technologies. Carahsoft is the first distributor to ever receive this award.

“We are honored to be named Dell Technologies’ Federal Distributor of the Year,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President of Sales for the Dell Technologies team at Carahsoft. “Our companies share a mission to enable digital transformation in the public sector and provide industry-leading technology to our shared government customers through the support of our reseller partner network. We booked one of the first consumption-based orders in the Federal marketplace with Dell Technologies and Dell Financial Services (DFS), and we look forward to pursuing new business opportunities and continuing this dynamic collaboration into the future.”

Carahsoft and Dell Technologies partnered in 2017 after Carahsoft’s prior success working with the Dell EMC business line and many of Dell Technologies’ strategically aligned businesses. In 2020, Carahsoft and its reseller partners have jointly driven a 70% increase in sales, acquiring new customers through strategic, successful sales and marketing activities. Carahsoft works closely with Dell Technologies’ account team to collaborate on valuable business opportunities.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has expanded its team to now include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Dell Technologies, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

