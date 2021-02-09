Carahsoft Named a 2020 Top Industry Innovator by Washington Technology for Cloud Purchasing Program

Company Recognized for Industry Leading Consumption Based Purchasing Model

RESTON, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named a 2020 Top Industry Innovator for its Cloud Purchasing Program (CPP). The 2020 Government Innovation Awards, which are presented by Washington Technology and sister publications FCW, GCN and Defense Systems, recognize the creativity and imagination that government contractors apply in serving their government customers.

In 2019, Carahsoft added CPP to its public sector IT solutions portfolio. CPP is an innovative program that enables public sector customers to purchase and deploy cloud products and services in a simplified, efficient and effective way. The program currently features many of the industry’s leading cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Azure, VMware, Red Hat, Atlassian, and Salesforce. CPP is available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s leading contract vehicles, including the company’s GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, NASPO ValuePoint and The Quilt contracts, and through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

“We are proud to see the innovative and impactful approach of CPP recognized by Washington Technology,” said John Lee, Vice President of Cloud Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft’s CPP has become a model solution for present day hybrid and multicloud environments, enabling public sector agencies and our reseller partners to easily procure various cloud services. Our team strives to provide the industry’s best solutions and training to our government customers, ensuring they remain up to date with recent advancements in cloud technology while maintaining resilience and agility.”

Since the program’s debut, Carahsoft has seen a marked growth in the amount of deals booked through CPP, with more than a hundred awards to date. CPP customers have redeemed millions of CPP points, allowing them to easily purchase cloud solutions from one or more vendors using a single SKU. The program provides Carahsoft’s vendors with more opportunities to sell their services and provides Carahsoft customers easier access to new capabilities and technologies at a larger capacity.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In 2020, Carahsoft continued its growth and expanded its team to include more than 1,800 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

