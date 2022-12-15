Company Recognized for Outstanding Training Performance

RESTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the North America Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year for 2022 by Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. This award recognizes Carahsoft’s premier support of Red Hat Training programs which empower Public Sector end users and drive additional value for their organizations.

“Carahsoft is honored to be named Red Hat’s Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year for the fourth year in a row,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Red Hat Sales at Carahsoft. “We are committed to providing in-depth training and certification programs to educate our joint customers on the power of Red Hat’s solutions. In 2022, our workshops doubled in registration with attendance for many events maxing out capacity. This displays the relevancy and strong market value our customers attribute to the opportunity to be trained and certified on Red Hat’s product portfolio.”

Collaborating with Red Hat since 2005, Carahsoft has remained a leading contributor to the adoption of Red Hat Training and Certification among Public Sector customers. Over the years, Carahsoft has served and supported Red Hat solutions, propelling the certification and adoption of Red Hat’s technology among Government end users as well as valued reseller and system integrator partners. Through product trainings, demos, informational email campaigns, or account-specific workshops, Carahsoft has worked to educate the Government and education community on the full capabilities of the technology matching the specific Public Sector agency pain points with the correct Red Hat solution.

“This award recognition for Carahsoft showcases its leading support for Red Hat Training in the industry and with customers in the public sector. Carahsoft has continued to demonstrate its expertise by creating innovative ways to market and contribute to customer success with Red Hat Training year after year,” said Robin Mehera, Director, Red Hat Public Sector Training & Certification. “Red Hat is pleased to honor Carahsoft as the North America Public Sector Training Distributor of the Year.”

As a Red Hat Training Partner, Carahsoft is dedicated to helping customers solve increasingly complex business problems through technical training and certification with Red Hat. Carahsoft supports a robust lineup of authorized Red Hat Training through live instructor-led classes and on-demand classes available individually or by subscription. Partner-related assets such as skills assessments and free on-demand technical overview clinics are also available. Take the Red Hat skills assessment and identify the best-fit training options for your organization.

