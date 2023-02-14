Award Honors Carahsoft’s Excellence in Sales and Marketing

RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2022 Distributor Partner in the U.S. and Canada as part of the Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. This award commends Carahsoft’s inventive spirit and impactful achievements and was presented at the Zoomtopia Partner Connect. The Zoom Partner Award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments.

As a Zoom Master Government Aggregator® and Distributor since 2019, Carahsoft has widely expanded Zoom’s presence in the Government market through numerous sales and marketing activities including tradeshows, webinars, virtual enterprise experience tours and more. Through Carahsoft’s partnership with AWS, Zoom products are also now available through AWS Marketplace. This year Carahsoft leveraged its portfolio of more than 50 Federal, State and Local, and Education contracts and became a primary distributor for Zoom in these markets.

“Carahsoft is honored to be named Zoom’s Distributor Partner in the U.S. and Canada for 2022,” said Bethany Blackwell, Vice President of SaaS Solutions at Carahsoft. “Over the past three years, our partnership has grown tremendously. We have recently built out our own Customer Success program for Zoom which provides post-sales product onboarding and support. This new program gives our customers an easily accessible, trusted advisor to manage deployment and help drive successful product adoption. Through resources like this and the support of our reseller partners, we are able to assist Zoom with reaching their full Public Sector market potential.”

“Carahsoft is a trusted Zoom distributor partner in the Public Sector, delivering solutions and providing trainings and demos to their customers. The Zoom annual Partner Awards recognize Carahsoft’s ongoing commitment to deliver happiness to our customers,” said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channels and Business Development at Zoom. “Carahsoft and Zoom have worked diligently to adjust to the hybrid work environment by providing customers with the right tools to meet virtually while also returning to the office to create the workspaces of the future. We are grateful for our partners like Carahsoft who play an integral role helping customers reimagine work and stay connected. We commend their dedication, innovation, and impressive results.”

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com .