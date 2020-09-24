Carahsoft Offers GitLab Solutions for Government Customers through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) Program

New Agreement Allows Carahsoft and its Reseller Partners to Bring DevSecOps Platform to Public Sector Customers via AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has finalized an agreement to offer solutions from GitLab , the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Consulting Private Partner Offers (CPPO) program. With this agreement, Carahsoft, GitLab and AWS have launched the Git-Going bundle, a product and training offering allowing accelerated acquisition of GitLab Ultimate, deployed natively on AWS, with the training credits necessary to ensure effective implementation for mission success.

Government customers seeking to acquire the GitLab DevSecOps platform can now take full advantage of the benefits of the subscription models available on AWS Marketplace, as well as consolidated billing and cost analysis. Git-Going is a discounted product bundle that includes five GitLab Ultimate licenses, and five training courses to enable agencies to quickly procure, deploy and fully implement GitLab into their DevSecOps strategy. Carahsoft’s authorized reseller partners are also able to distribute GitLab solutions through the AWS Marketplace CPPO program.

“GitLab is excited to expand our strategic relationship with Carahsoft Technology,” said Michelle Hodges, vice president of global channels at GitLab. “Offering GitLab solutions with Carahsoft Technology through the AWS Marketplace CPPO program with the Git-Going bundle, enables GitLab extend product and training offerings to mutual government customers deploying natively on AWS to create high-value DevSecOps services.”

GitLab’s complete DevSecOps platform is available on AWS Marketplace , allowing agency IT teams to increase operational efficiencies, deliver better products in shorter lifecycles, and reduce security and risk compliance. As the first single application for software development, the GitLab platform provides a centralized end-to-end pipeline for building mission-critical applications with greater visibility into each step of the process for government administrators. According to GitLab’s recently commissioned Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study , the potential return on investment organizations may realize by using GitLab for version control & collaboration (VC&C)/SCM, continuous integration (CI), and continuous delivery (CD) result in 87% improved development and delivery efficiency, resulting in over $23 million in savings.

“This new agreement between Carahsoft and GitLab offers our government customers the opportunity to dramatically accelerate their speed to mission success,” said William Rose, Open Source Team Manager at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft’s participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO program significantly simplifies procurement by offering our government customers the same benefits that commercial users of AWS enjoy. Our team looks forward to working with agencies to optimize and shorten their software lifecycles by offering the power of GitLab’s leading DevSecOps platform within the flexibility and scale of an AWS hosted environment.”

For more information on GitLab’s complete DevSecOps platform available through Carahsoft and the AWS Marketplace, contact the GitLab team at Carahsoft at (877) 742-8468 or [email protected]; or visit the dedicated GitLab -AWS Marketplace resource center .

