RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced an agreement to serve as Oracle’s Public Sector aggregator, making the company’s complete cloud and applications portfolio for Government, Defense, Intelligence and Education available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and GSA Schedule contracts.

Oracle offers a diverse set of solutions, ranging from cloud infrastructure, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, hardware, and construction and engineering technology. Across these capabilities, Oracle enables the connectivity of project teams, empowerment of decision makers through data, and simplification of multicloud deployment across agencies. The partnership can help accelerate IT infrastructure modernization, and help improve innovation with secure, cost-effective, and FedRAMP-compliant cloud infrastructure.

Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and applications offerings provide customers with a variety of solutions, including:

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, AI, and cloud-native services, OCI delivers high security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage financial, supply chain, HR, and customer experience data on a secure integrated SaaS platform.

Oracle Construction and Engineering’s Smart Construction Platform helps teams work together, turn data into intelligence, and coordinate resources for smooth project planning, delivery, and operations.

“As the Public Sector continues to prioritize modernization and adoption of a multicloud model, Oracle is focused on interoperability and ideally positioned to help government customers innovate faster to better support their missions,” said Kyle Clement, Senior Manager, NACT Government Alliances and Channels, Oracle. “We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring Oracle solutions to more Public Sector customers and to continue to drive success for government agencies and the citizens they serve.”

Carahsoft will serve as the aggregator for the partnership, enabling Oracle to access Carahsoft’s portfolio of contract vehicles and extensive Public Sector ecosystem of channel partners. The Carahsoft team has significant expertise in partnering with the Public Sector to advance multi-cloud strategies while ensuring ease of procurement.

“We are excited to leverage our dedicated sales and marketing teams in support of this new partnership with Oracle,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director who leads the Oracle Team at Carahsoft. “By including Oracle on our contract vehicles, Carahsoft and our partners are able to expand the reach of their solutions for cloud, cybersecurity, data management and more to Government agencies.”

Oracle’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F. For more information about the offerings available through this new partnership, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/oracle. To request a demo or speak to a representative, contact the contact the Oracle team at Carahsoft at (855) 618-3114 or Oracle@carahsoft.com.

