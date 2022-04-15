Carahsoft Receives Exclusive 2022 BlackBerry NALA Distributor Partner of the Year Award at BlackBerry Partner Cybersecurity Sales Kick-off Award Ceremony

Breaking News
RESTON, Va., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced that it has been named the 2022 BlackBerry NALA Distributor of the Year. On April 5-6, 2022, BlackBerry hosted a virtual partner sales event with the theme “The Power of…”, which highlighted the power of partnership and vision, joint market opportunities, and technical strategy. The virtual event attracted more than 300 global solution providers, MSSPs, and distributors.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Blackberry and are honored to be named the Distributor Partner of the Year for North America and Latin America for 2022,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft.

BlackBerry recognized winners in four categories, and three regions representing North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Award winners were selected from among the thousands of BlackBerry partners based on their commitment to innovation and differentiation of BlackBerry® cybersecurity products and brand in the market. The award winners also align with BlackBerry’s strategy and commitment to driving exponential new business growth.

“We are thrilled to honor these outstanding partners and extremely proud to work with the Carahsoft team to ensure our customers are both secure and protected amidst a threat landscape that continues to increase in both scale and complexity. We look forward to building on our shared success in the months and years to come.” Colleen McMillan, Vice President, Global Channel Sales, Cybersecurity.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

