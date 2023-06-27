RESTON, Va., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is pleased to be a “Be Part of Something Bigger” sponsor at the EDGE23 Security Summit hosted by the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF). The event will gather senior security specialists at The InterContinental Hotel in San Diego, California to discuss “Managing Risk in Turbulent Times” and leveraging technology in support of Government missions.

“Carahsoft is pleased to sponsor and participate in this premier event alongside many of our partners,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The EDGE23 Security Summit offers an interactive way for attendees to engage with Government and industry leaders to learn how to better navigate the shifting security landscape and emerging threats facing our world. This Summit will help equip security stakeholders with the latest information and technology needed to rise above the current risks and continue to establish the U.S. as a secure world power in our tech-driven society. We look forward to showcasing our vendor partners and the groundbreaking solutions they provide to help agencies advance their operations.”

Carahsoft has been actively engaged with EDGE events (formerly CES Government) for 18 years, holding premium sponsorships for the past six years. Joining Carahsoft at the event include the following Carahsoft Technology Solutions providers:

• Adobe • Google Public Sector • Okta • Amazon Web Services • Harpoon Ventures • RegScale • ASRC Federal • Hitachi Ventara Federal • Saviynt • BlackBerry • Interos • Splunk • Cellebrite • Lookout • Tanium • Corelight • Microsoft • Trustwave Government Solutions • Cyturus Technologies • NetImpact Strategies • Veritas • Dell • Harpoon Ventures • VMware • Elastic • NetImpact Strategies • Eleven09 • Nozomi Networks

Additional Carahsoft ecosystem partners and resellers attending include:

• Accenture • Fortinet Federal • ReliaSource • Alpha Omega Integration • GDIT • RGS • Amtrak • GitLab • SAIC • BeyondTrust • Hunter Strategy • Salesforce | MuleSoft • Capgemini Government Solutions • ICF Incorporated • SBG Technology Solutions • CGI Federal • IDEMIA Identity & Security USA • SecurityScorecard • Cherokee Federal • IntelliBridge • ServiceNow • CM • Iron Bow Technologies • ShorePoint • CODE-X • M9 Solutions • Snowflake • Colsa Corporation • MetroStar Systems • Swish • Cybervance • Mutualink • TekSynap • Darktrace Federal • NetApp • The Edgewater Group • Datadog • Noblis • TMPC • Deloitte • Nutanix • Veracode • East Bay Partnership • OnPoint Consulting • West Wing Advisory Services • Federated IT • Oracle NSG • Zillion Technologies • Forcepoint • Quantum • Zscaler • Red Hat

EDGE23 Security Summit features a plenary stage with state-of-the-art multimedia presentations, ‘live’ remote demonstrations, stimulating one-on-ones and candid, participatory Executive Roundtable discussions with three sessions of three Roundtables each. Attendees will also have time to network in both large and small groups to maximize the wealth of knowledgeable professionals and resources represented at the event.

Summit attendees are invited to join the Carahsoft-sponsored after-hours networking reception from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2023, at the USS Midway Museum.

USS Midway Museum

910 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Carahsoft and GBEF Media Partner, Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today, will be conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders at the event to include in his Fed Gov Today TV Show. These recordings will broadcast on WJLA 24/7 and will be highlighted in a post-event recap article that will be available on the Fed Gov Today website following the summit.

Learn more about the EDGE23 Security Summit event agenda here.

