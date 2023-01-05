RESTON, Va., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is pleased to be the Industry Chair sponsor at the EDGE23@CES premier annual summit hosted by the Government Business Executive Forum (GBEF). This year’s event: Clear and Present Danger: Technology and Mission Performance in Troubled Times focuses on priority Government missions and the technologies that support them and will be held against the backdrop of the world’s most prestigious innovation and technology showcase, CES.

“Carahsoft is pleased to sponsor and attend this premier event alongside several of our solution portfolio vendors,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “EDGE23@CES is an incredible opportunity for attendees to hear from and interact with Government and industry leaders as they share their diverse experience in Government and discuss how to leverage the latest technology to enhance their missions. We look forward to showcasing our vendor partners and the groundbreaking solutions they provide to help agencies advance their operations.”

“The Government Business Executive Forum is proud to have Carahsoft as a founding member and the premiere conference partner of EDGE@CES since the conference opened its doors for the first time in 2006,” said Don Upson, Founder and Chairman for Government Business Executive Forum/CES Government. “Carahsoft’s ecosystem of vendors and partners that join us at EDGE are an important part of the amazing interactions that make EDGE so great.”

Carahsoft has been actively engaged with the EDGE event (formerly CES) for 18 years, holding the platinum sponsorship title for the past 6 years. Joining Carahsoft as sponsors of this year’s summit are the following vendor partners:

Adobe

AWS

BlackBerry

Dell Technologies

Govini

Oracle

Peraton

Veritas Technologies

Zscaler

Carahsoft technology and ecosystem partners attending:

Ad Hoc

ADF Solutions

Akamai

Alteryx

Apptio

AT&T

ATARC

Box

Cellebrite

Censys

Cloudera

Confluent

Datadog

Dataminr Deep Water Point

Denodo

DocuSign

Efrus Federal Advisors

Elastic

GDIT

Granicus

Horizon3.ai

HUMAN Security

Interos

Mulesoft | Salesforce

NetApp Noname Public Sector, LLC

P3 Tech Consulting

Palantir

Red Hat

RegScale

SAIC

ServiceNow

Snowflake

Splunk

Tanium

Trellix

Trustwave

Veracode

VMware

Verizon

Yext

Zeus Direct

Zscaler

EDGE23@CES features highly interactive and participatory Executive Roundtable agenda – three sessions of three Roundtables each. The plenary stage features state-of-the-art multimedia presentations, ‘live’ remote demonstrations, provocative one-on-ones, and candid plenary Roundtable discussions. Learn more about the EDGE23@CES event agenda here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Multicloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com