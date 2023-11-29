RESTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, as premier level sponsor for the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) conference, curates an expansive partner pavilion featuring more than 85 of its vendor and value-added reseller partners in booth #906 and more than 45 partners exhibiting across the show floor at DoDIIS Worldwide 2023. Held December 12-14, 2023, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, the event unites decision makers, Government leaders and technical experts across the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), industry, academia and Five Eyes (FVEY) partners. This is a prime opportunity for networking, collaboration and showcasing the latest technology advancements to achieve defense objectives.

For more than 20 years, the DoDIIS conference has been a trusted source of thought leadership and innovation in the market. This year’s theme, “Chaos to Clarity: Leveraging Emerging Technologies,” highlights the need to employ technical breakthroughs to deliver enhanced intelligence and mission results. The immersive experience at DoDIIS offers more than 70 plenary sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to learn from top military, agency and technology industry speakers on topics including:

Upcoming military initiatives for 2024

Advancing cloud and edge capabilities

Strengthening public, private, and international partnerships

Leveraging IC data for strategic insights

Implementing Zero Trust and other cybersecurity best practices

Accelerating innovation through streamlined delivery

Tuesday-Thursday, December 12-14, 2023

Oregon Convention Center

777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Portland, OR 97232

Carahsoft and numerous partners will showcase a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, DevSecOps, cloud and customer experience solutions. These essential technologies empower Public Sector organizations to address critical operation needs and safeguard the nation’s defenses.

Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #906 in the Carahsoft Pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners. Those demoing within the Carahsoft Pavilion are highlighted below. Carahsoft vendors exhibiting outside the Pavilion are also included in the list below.

AI & Machine Learning DevSecOps • Accrete.Ai (#1402) • Atlassian (#701) • Adobe (#1002) • BeyondTrust (#1115) • Alteryx (#710) • Cloudbees (#1523) • Babel Street (#1729) • Coder (DEMO #1103) • Broadcom (#1227) • Corellium (DEMO #906) • Cloudera (#1016) • Cribl (#1011) • Cohesity (#549) • Crowdstrike (#944) • Collibra (#1108) • F5 (#806) • Crowdstrike (#944) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • Databricks (DEMO #906) • GitLab (#1355) • Denodo (#1110) • Glasswall (#1345) • Doppel (DEMO #1102) • GreyMatter.io (#1210) • Duality Technologies (#1400) • HashiCorp (#1409) • Dynatrace (#1438) • JFrog (DEMO #1103) • Forcepoint (#826) • Kofax (#1111) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • Mattermost (#946) • GitLab (#1355) • Microsoft (DEMO #906) • Heavy.Ai (DEMO #1101) • Noname Security (DEMO #1102) • HPE (#817) • Nutanix (#1346) • Interos (DEMO #906) • Progress Software (#727) • Kofax (#1111) • Rapid7 (#1944) • MixMode (#642) • Second Front Systems (#800) • Mobilize (#1300) • ServiceNow (#808) • MongoDB (#1344) • Sylabs (DEMO #906) • Noname Security (DEMO #1102) • Tanium (#1310) • Nutanix (#1346) • Tenable (#1015) • Ocient (#706) • Tetrate (DEMO #906) • Percipient.ai (#1326) • Tidelift (DEMO #1103) • Permion (#704) • Tricentis (#845) • Primer (#715) • Veeam (#915) • PTFS (#1000) • Venafi (#711) • Pyramid Analytics (#901) • VMware (#1009) • RegScale (#903) • Rendered.Ai (DEMO #1101) Citizen Engagement and Experience • SAS Institute (#1005) • Flexera (#1436) • Seerist (DEMO #906) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • ServiceNow (#808) • GitLab (#1355) • Sylabs (DEMO #906) • Kofax (#1111) • Tricentis (#845) • Microsoft (DEMO #906) • UiPath (#1837) • Proven Optics (DEMO #906) • VAST Data (#1109) • ServiceNow (#808) • Weights & Biases (DEMO #1101) • Zebra (#707) • Zebra (#707) Cybersecurity • 10Zig (#1515) • Ivanti (#1940) • Appgate (#1411) • Kiteworks (#537) • Axonius (#700) • Kofax (#1111) • Bastille Networks (#848) • Lookout (DEMO #1102) • BeyondTrust (#1115) • Magnet Forensics (#1420) • Blackberry (#1113) • MixMode (#642) • Broadcom (#1227) • Noname Security (DEMO #1102) • Cellebrite (#1001) • OPSWAT (#1212) • Censys (#815) • Orca (DEMO #1102) • Chainalysis (#937) • Palo Alto Networks (#1737) • Check Point (DEMO #906) • Patero (DEMO #1102) • Cloudbees (#1523) • Ping Identity (#1309) • Cohesity (#549) • Proofpoint (#708) • Commvault (#1302) • Proven Optics (DEMO #906) • Corelight (#939) • Qrypt (#1201) • Corellium (DEMO #906) • Rapid7 (#1944) • cPacket Networks (DEMO #906) • Recorded Future (#545) • Cribl (#1011) • RegScale (#903) • Crowdstrike (#944) • SimSpace (#1305) • Carahsoft CMMC (DEMO #906) • Second Front Systems (#800) • Cyberbit (DEMO #906) • Security Scorecard (DEMO #1102) • DataLocker (#1100) • SentinelOne (#914) • Delinea (DEMO #906) • ServiceNow (#808) • EDB (#552) • SimSpace (#1305) • Elastic (#1205) • Splunk (#714) • Entrust (#1209) • SpyCloud (#709) • Exabeam (#1208) • Tanium (#1310) • Exterro (#1048) • Telos Corporation (#652) • F5 (#806) • Tenable (#1015) • Fidelis Security (#1003) • Tetrate (DEMO #906) • Flashpoint (#1937) • Thales (#917) • Forcepoint (#826) • Tidelift (DEMO #1103) • Forescout (#816) • Trend Micro (#802) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • Veeam (#915) • Forward Networks (#1726) • Venafi (#711) • Gigamon (#1304) • Veritas (#814) • GitLab (#1355) • VMware (#1009) • Glasswall (#1345) • Yubico (#1200) • Gravel Road Data Labs (DEMO #906) • HashiCorp (#1409) Geospatial • HUMAN (DEMO #906) • Govini (#1452) • Illumio (#1404) • Immersive Wisdom (#1845) • Infoblox (#1112) • Interos (DEMO #906) Open Source Zero Trust • Coder (DEMO #1103) • 10Zig (#1515) • EDB (#552) • Appgate (#1411) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • Axonius (#700) • GitLab (#1355) • BeyondTrust (#1115) • HashiCorp (#1409) • Carahsoft CMMC (DEMO #906) • JFrog (DEMO #1103) • Check Point (DEMO #906) • Kofax (#1111) • Cohesity (#549) • Mattermost (#946) • Commvault (#1302) • MongoDB (#1344) • Duality Technologies (#1400) • Red Hat (#1202) • Exterro (#1048) • Sylabs (DEMO #906) • F5 (#806) • Tetrate (DEMO #906) • Forcepoint (#826) • Tidelift (DEMO #1103) • Forescout (#816) • VMware (#1009) • ForgeRock (DEMO #906) • Forward Networks (#1726) MultiCloud • Gigamon (#1304) • 10Zig (#1515) • Glasswall (#1345) • AWS (#737) • GreyMatter.io (#1210) • Commvault (#1302) • HashiCorp (#1409) • cPacket Networks (DEMO #906) • Infoblox (#1112) • Denodo (#1110) • Ivanti (#1940) • EDB (#552) • Kiteworks (#537) • Exterro (#1048) • Kofax (#1111) • F5 (#806) • NetApp (#827) • Flexera (#1436) • Noname Security (DEMO #1102) • Gigamon (#1304) • OPSWAT (#1212) • GitLab (#1355) • Palo Alto Networks (#1737) • GreyMatter.io (#1210) • Ping Identity (#1309) • HashiCorp (#1409) • Proofpoint (#708) • Hitachi Vantara Federal (#1014) • PTFS (#1000) • Kofax (#1111) • Rapid7 (#1944) • MongoDB (#1344) • ServiceNow (#808) • NetApp (#827) • Tanium (#1310) • Nutanix (#1346) • Tenable (#1015) • Proven Optics (DEMO #906) • Tetrate (DEMO #906) • ServiceNow (#808) • Trend Micro (#802) • Tenable (#1015) • Venafi (#711) • Tetrate (DEMO #906) • Veritas (#814) • Veeam (#915) • VMware (#1009) • Veritas (#814) • Yubico (#1200) • VMware (#1009) Cloud Computing Mobility & Telework • 10Zig (#1515) • 10Zig (#1515) • Coder (DEMO #1103) • Cellebrite (#1001) • Check Point (DEMO #906) • Ivanti (#1940) • cPacket Networks (DEMO #906) • Kofax (#1111) • Flexera (#1436) • Lucid (#1203) • Kofax (#1111) • Nutanix (#1346) • Lookout (DEMO #1102) • Proven Optics (DEMO #906) • Mattermost (#946) • ServiceNow (#808) • Microsoft (DEMO #906) • VMware (#1009) • NetApp (#827) • Zebra (#707) • Nutanix (#1346) • Ocient (#706) • Orca (DEMO #1102) Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Exhibiting at DoDIIS in the Carahsoft Pavilion • Palo Alto Networks (#1737) Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Exhibiting at DoDIIS Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion • Proven Optics (DEMO #906) • ServiceNow (#808) • Sylabs (DEMO #906) • Veeam (#915) • Venafi (#711) • Veritas (#814) • VMware (#1009) • Wasabi (#1303)

Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #900 conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders during the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on WJLA 24/7, and prominently showcased in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s networking reception from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Hyatt Regency Ballroom, engaging in collaborative discussions on defense solutions. Register to attend here.

Hyatt Regency Ballroom – Portland, Oregon

375 NE Holladay Street

Portland, OR 97232

Additionally, Carahsoft has designated meeting rooms at MR 7 and MR 8 in the exhibit hall, providing partners with spaces for meetings during the event. Schedule an appointment with the Carahsoft team by emailing dodiis@carahsoft.com.

Join Carahsoft and its partners for coffee talk presentations and lunch & learns on December 13th and 14th to speak with Chainalysis, Fortinet Federal, Red Hat, Neo4j, IMB, Appian, Kiteworks, Equinix, Virtualitics, Microsoft, NetApp and VMware. Visit Carahsoft’s DoDIIS event site for additional details.

With more than 750 Government organizations represented, DoDIIS attracts an international audience united around the mission of furthering defense solutions. To register for this transformative event and obtain additional conference information, click here. Learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the event and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery through visiting Carahsoft’s DoDIIS event site or contacting Holly Anderson at (571) 662-4853 and dodiis@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com