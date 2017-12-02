Breaking News
Carando® and Tops Friendly Markets Partner to Donate Spiral Sliced Hams to the Food Bank of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tops Friendly Markets partnered with Carando®, the artisan brand of Classic Italian Meats, to donate 500 spiral sliced hams to the Food Bank of WNY during their 13th annual Food 2 Families event.

Carando and Tops Friendly Markets presented 65 cases of Carando spiral sliced hams to the food bank at one of the six stores participating in the Food 2 Families event. During the months of November and December, Tops Friendly Markets sold Brown Bags of Hope to benefit the food bank leading up to the outdoor food and fund drive. This donation from Carando will help complete 500 holiday meals for families in need, providing each with a ham to enjoy.

“Carando stands for quality, heritage, and tradition, and has a long history of community involvement. We are proud to be in our second year of contributing to the Food Bank of WNY,” said Michael Baughman, Smithfield Foods director of marketing. “We are extremely grateful for partners like Tops Friendly Markets who place the same importance on supporting our neighbors in need throughout the year, but especially during the holidays.”

Helping as many as 135,000 individuals each month, the Food Bank of WNY distributes food to 341 member agencies in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties. The food is dispersed to local families in need through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth programs, group homes, and senior centers.

This donation was made as part of the Carando Cares program, an ongoing campaign established in 2013 to support organizations making a positive difference in local communities. Carando Cares has made monetary and in-kind donations of more than $250,000 since the program’s inception.

For more information about Carando and Carando Cares, please visit www.carando.com or www.Facebook.com/CarandoMeats.

Carando is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Carando
All of our classic Italian meats stay true to the traditional recipes that our founder, Pietro Carando, brought to America from his boyhood home in Torino, Italy. One taste is all it takes to discover the authentic Italian difference of Carando. For more information, visit www.carando.com.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, Armour, Farmer John®,  Kretschmar, John Morrell, Cook’s, Gwaltney, Carando, Margherita, Curly’s, Healthy Ones, Morliny, Krakus and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Food Bank of WNY
The Food Bank of WNY is the primary hunger-relief organization in Western New York, obtaining and distributing food to 341 member agencies including food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, youth programs, and senior centers in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties. Through these agencies, the Food Bank of WNY serves as many as 135,000 individuals in any given month, including more than 44,000 families, 55,000 children, and nearly 16,500 seniors. For more information, visit www.foodbankwny.org.

